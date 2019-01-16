What The Tech

What the Tech? Robot luggage

Better watch out the next time you're in the airport, you might be hit by a person riding their luggage.

Motorized carry-on baggage is a thing now, with companies that think everyone wants to get to their gate faster, or just doesn't want to walk.

First: the Scoocase. Get it?

"It's built to be a carry-on bag. It flips out so it's easy to ride. Just with the press of a button. It's all motorized," said Kateryna Pivtoran, of Scoocase.

The Scoocase goes up to 15 miles-per-hour and the battery last 20 miles between charges.

Another product, the Modobag, is carry-on luggage that you can ride.

The Modobag has two speeds, 5 and 7 miles-per-hour. It holds about 85 percent of what your carry-on luggage holds now.

So why are companies making these motorized carry-on bags? They want to get a fast start on a growing business.

The Scoocase will be $2,000 when it's released next month. The Modobag is already available with a price of $1,500.

Leaders of both companies say their motorized carry-on luggage meets TSA and FAA standards. But it will be interesting to see how airports deal with all that traffic inside the terminals.

