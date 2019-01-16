What the Tech? Robot luggage
Better watch out the next time you're in the airport, you might be hit by a person riding their luggage.
Motorized carry-on baggage is a thing now, with companies that think everyone wants to get to their gate faster, or just doesn't want to walk.
First: the Scoocase. Get it?
"It's built to be a carry-on bag. It flips out so it's easy to ride. Just with the press of a button. It's all motorized," said Kateryna Pivtoran, of Scoocase.
The Scoocase goes up to 15 miles-per-hour and the battery last 20 miles between charges.
Another product, the Modobag, is carry-on luggage that you can ride.
The Modobag has two speeds, 5 and 7 miles-per-hour. It holds about 85 percent of what your carry-on luggage holds now.
So why are companies making these motorized carry-on bags? They want to get a fast start on a growing business.
The Scoocase will be $2,000 when it's released next month. The Modobag is already available with a price of $1,500.
Leaders of both companies say their motorized carry-on luggage meets TSA and FAA standards. But it will be interesting to see how airports deal with all that traffic inside the terminals.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
What The Tech?
-
What the Tech? Robot luggage
Better watch out the next time you're in the airport, you might be hit by a person riding their luggage.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Best of CES
With CES in my rear-view mirror, I'm taking some time to put all of those gadgets and gizmos into some type of perspective.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Robots at CES
"Forpheus" grabbed attention by playing ping-pong.Read More »
-
What the Tech? 8K TVs
Some of the major players in the TV world are introducing new 8K televisions.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Foldable phones
If you like using an iPad but hate lugging one around, you don't want to miss a new device unveiled at CES this week.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Health technology at CES
CES is underway in Las Vegas where hundreds of thousands new gadgets and electronics are being showcased for the first time.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Consumer Electronics Show
The biggest week in consumer technology is underway in Las Vegas.Read More »
-
What the Tech? App of the day: Fantastical 2
We use the calendar app that's most convenient and close at hand, but as you know that can cause you to miss an appointment or get three notifications at the same time.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Fitness apps
Getting into better shape is always one of the top new year resolutions but we all know it's one of the easiest to break.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Best Alexa Skills
Amazon says its Echo Dot, for the third year in a row, was the most popular item at Amazon.com this holiday season.Read More »
-
What the Tech? DNA kits: What could go wrong
DNA family history kits sound cool, but in the pst couple of months we've learned it's kind of scary.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Money resolutions
You never hear anyone say "I resolve to drain my bank account in the new year!" But to save more, you may need some help from these apps.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Sickweather app
Along with a flu shot, a mobile app can help you avoid the flu by helping you avoid people with the flu.Read More »
-
What the Tech? New gadgets and passwords
It's important people change the factory setting passwords on their internet-enabled devicesRead More »
-
What the Tech? Watch apps
If you got an Apple watch for Christmas, here are a few useful appsRead More »
Entertainment
-
Harvey Weinstein's defense attorney plans to quit case
Harvey Weinstein defense attorney Benjamin Brafman plans to withdraw...Read More »
-
Justin Bieber's mom thinks daughter-in-law is 'a gift'
There are apparently no mother-in-law horror stories in the Bieber...Read More »
-
Jason Reitman to direct new 'Ghostbusters'
The Reitmans are keeping the franchise in the family.Read More »
-
Celebrities who go by one name
Sade, who celebrates her 60th birthday on Wednesday, is just one of...Read More »
This Week's Circulars
Latest From The Newsroom
- Tamaqua Area School District puts gun policy on hold
- 15-year-old boy seriously injured after Allentown hit-and-run
- Up to a few inches of snow Thursday into Friday ahead of weekend storm
- Suspicious package found at Lehigh County Courthouse
- Updated Reading Public Library receives $20,000 grant from BB&T
- Updated West Lawn UMC to offer free meals for unpaid government workers
- Updated 3 DUI convictions in 5 years land driver in jail after fender bender
- Life Lessons: Stop smoking for good
- Updated Man charged in theft of gas station cash register
- Water main break repaired, boil water advisory in effect in Ontelaunee