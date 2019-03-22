Sunrise Chef: Cooking for the St. Luke's Half Marathon

The St. Luke's Half Marathon is only about a month away!

Michael Drabenstott and chef Dan Ferst will be cooking for runners this year. They joined us in the 69 News kitchen Friday morning with a look at some healthy recipes.

Cranberry and Cilantro Quinoa Salad

Yields 6 servings

Ingredients

½ cup water ( add vegetable stock for better flavor)

1 cup uncooked Quinoa

¼ cup red peppers, chopped

¼ yellow pepper, chopped

1 small red onion , finely chopped

1 ½ tsp curry powder

¼ cup cilantro , chopped

1 lime , juiced

½ cup minced carrots

½ cup dried cranberries ( craisins)

¼ cup sliced toasted almonds ( optional)

S&P to taste

Directions

Pour water into pot in a saucepan, cover with lid. Bring water to boil over high heat, then pour Quinoa in the water. Let it recover, continue nto simmer (170 degrees) over low heat until wqter (stock) has been absorbed. 15 minutes. Scrape into bowl and chill.

Once chilled, stir in red peppers, yellow peppers, red onions, curry powder, cilantro, lime juice, sliced almonds and cranberries. Season with salt and pepper, Chill before serving

Vegan Meatloaf (Magdalena)

Prep time: 30 minutes

Yields: 6 serving 3oz portions

INGREDIENTS

1 package (1#) firm tofu-drained

1 cup Quaker oats

1 Tbsp. Cooked lentils

2 Tbsp. Celery diced small

2 Tbsp. Spanish onion diced small

2 Tbsp. red pepper diced small

½ tsp. salt

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

4 Tbsp. ketchup

½ tsp. fresh rosemary chopped fine

2 Tbsp. fresh parsley chopped

½ tsp. Italian seasoning dry

Instructions

1. In a medium mixing bowl add all ingredience. Mix well.

2. Take a muffin tin and baking cup.

3. Spay cups with cooking spray.

4. Spread some ketchup in cup with brush. Not in recipe.

5. Bake at 350 degrees Pre-heated convection for 20-25 minutes.

6. Let rest for 5 minutes. Take out and place on plate or mashed sweet potatoes.

Great vegan recipe. Try it!

Vegetarian Vegetable Pierogie Soup

Servings: 6

Prep Time: 12 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

2 (12 ounce) boxes Potato & Cheddar Mini Pierogies

½ onion, chopped

½ cup mixed vegetables (Frozen)

1 garlic clove, minced

2 cups vegetable broth

1 (8 ounce) can diced tomatoes

¼ tablespoon dried basil

¼ teaspoon dried thyme

¼ teaspoon white pepper

In a large stockpot, combine vegetables, garlic with enough broth to cover; cook until onions are soft. Add remaining broth, tomatoes and seasonings; bring to a boil. Cover and simmer about 15 minutes.

Bring to a boil and add Mini Pierogies. Cook for an additional 3 to 5 minutes or until Mini Pierogies are heated through. Sprinkle with parsley or parmesan cheese before serving.

Black Bean Brownies

The Super-Easy Non-Fat Version

This simple substitution greatly reduces the fat content of regular brownie mix, and increases the fiber and protein content. There is still sugar in the mix, so restraint is still in order when consuming these!

Ingredients:

1 15.5 ounce can of black beans

1 brownie mix

1 pan sprayed with oil (or nonstick)

Instructions:

Spray 9" x 9" baking pan with oil or non-stick spray.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Pour beans and liquid into blender and puree. In a mixing bowl, combine brownie mix with pureed beans. Stir with a spoon. Fold into pan. Bake as directed on box.

Nutrition:

Calories are about that of regular brownies: approximately 100 per brownie.