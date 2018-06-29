Sunrise Chef: Slopeside Pub & Grill Video

The manager and head chef of Slopeside Pub & Grill at Blue Mountain were in the 69 News kitchen.

Watch the segments in the video window above and check out the recipes they made below.

Flatbread

Chipotle ranch spread:

1 # Cream Cheese

1/3 C. Sour Cream

1 Tbsp. Ranch Seasoning Mix

2/3 each Chipotle Peppers in Adobo

Combine the Sour Cream, ranch mix and chipotle peppers in the Robot Coupe. Puree until smooth, about 2 minutes. In the mixer, combine the sour cream mixture and the cream cheese and mix with the paddle until fully combined.

6 oz chicken breast

2 oz roasted red peppers

3 oz fresh mozzarella

½ each fresh avocado

1 each flatbread

1 slice bacon, chopped

Grill the chicken breast until fully cook and slice thin. Take the grilled flatbread and apply a thin layer of the chipotle ranch spread and add the chicken on top the spread. Thinly slice the roasted red peppers and arrange over the chicken and then add the fresh mozzarella to cover. Bake in a 500 degree oven for 6-8 minutes or until desired doneness is reached.

Seasonal Salad

Blueberry Vinaigrette:

½ C. Applejack Liquor

5 Hibiscus flowers, dried

¼ C. Water, Hot

1 Qt. Blueberries

½ C. Maple

1/8 t. allspice

½ C. Meyer Lemon Juice

1 Lemon, zested

½ t. Thyme, fresh

½ t. Tarragon, dried

2 t. Salt

2 Cups Oil, Blended

Combine hibiscus flowers, applejack and hot water in a quart container with a lid and let steep for 15 minutes. Strain liquid into a small pot and add blueberries, maple syrup and allspice. Bring to a boil for 1 full minute then cool. Add the lemon juice, thyme tarragon and salt to the mixture and using the immersion blender, slowly blend the oil into the mixture to form an emulsion.

½ head radicchio

1 # local field greens

3 oz blueberry vinaigrette

2 each peaches, fresh

1 oz sunflower seeds

1 each flatbread

2 tsp butter, melted

1 Tbsp Zatar seasoning

Take one flatbread and brush with melted butter and sprinkle lightly with zaatar seasoning. Bake the flatbread in a 350 degree oven for 4 minutes or until crisp to the touch, but not hard. Cut a head of radicchio in half and grill the half head on a hot char grill, cook until charred on one side then chill. Once cooled, thinly slice the radicchio and combine with the local greens. Slice the peaches thin and toss with the blueberry vinaigrette and the greens. Top with the sunflower seeds and cut the flatbread into small squares and garnish the salad.

Chimichurri Sirloin

Chimichurri sauce:

2 C Olive Oil

1 Shallots, chopped

¼ t Black Pepper

½ t Red Pepper Flakes

1 T Red Hot

10 Garlic Cloves

2 bunch Parsley, Flat Leaf

1 bunch Basil Leaves

1 bunch Cilantro

2 T Sugar

1 t Salt, kosher

1 T Lime Juice

Combine all ingredients in a food processor and pulse until smooth.

Cut one ripe plantain into 1 inch pies and saute in a small amount of a neutral oil (like Canola). Saute the plantains until light brown and heated through. Deglaze the pan with ½ oz of jack daniels and 1 ½ oz of coconut milk. Reduce until thick and season with salt and pepper.

Blanch the asparagus in salted water and finish on a hot char grill.

Season the sirloin steak to your liking and grill to your desired doneness. Let rest for 5-10 minutes and slice the steak against the grain.