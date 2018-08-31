Sunrise Chef

Sunrise Chef: Spuds

By:

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 10:29 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 10:29 AM EDT

Sunrise Chef: Spuds

Spuds serves up gourmet burgers, wings and fries in Kutztown.

Owner Jon Shuman stopped by the 69 News kitchen to talk about the restaurant's upcoming events and make some of its specialty burgers.

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

Allentown, PA 18102

70°F

Overcast

TONIGHT

  • 100%

This Week's Circulars

Latest from the newsroom

Feature Belt

69News at Sunrise
Good organization will get you to the head of the class!

Good organization will get you to the head of the class!

Health
Try these healthy snack hacks
CNN

Try these healthy snack hacks

CNN National
John McCain through the years
National Archives

John McCain through the years

69News at Sunrise
Chef prepares back-to-school meals at 69 News

Chef prepares back-to-school meals at 69 News