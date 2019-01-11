Health Beat: Avoid chemo during breast cancer treatment

MIAMI - Years ago, women who were diagnosed with breast cancer knew they would almost certainly face radiation, chemotherapy or a combination of both.

Now, doctors say up to 70 percent of patients may not need to undergo chemotherapy as part of their treatment depending on their tumor score.

For Nora Delgado, it’s family first, then her yoga practice.

“We go there not for our body, we go for our minds. It really transforms you from within,” Delgado said.

But when Delgado was diagnosed with breast cancer, it turned her world upside down.

“In America, we diagnose 250,000 women with breast cancer every year," said Alejandra Perez, MD, medical oncologist at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

Now, there’s some good news for the thousands of women battling this disease thanks to the TAILORx trial.

Perez said the study enrolled 10,000 women with early stage breast cancer.

“They’re hormone receptor positive and her2-negative and they have no lymph node involvement,” Perez said.

The patients’ tumors were tested with the oncotype DX test to determine the chance of recurrence.

“Based on that recurrence score, you are assigned into a low risk category, an intermediate group or high risk,” Perez explained.

The patients that scored in the middle were split into two groups.

“One got hormonal therapy with chemotherapy and the other just got hormonal therapy,” she said.

What they found was remarkable.

“If you look at overall survival it was 98 percent for both groups. That means 70 percent of women, we can avoid chemotherapy,” said Perez.

Delgado’s score revealed she didn’t need chemo.

“I was very, very lucky. I won the lottery on that day,” Delgado said.

She chose to have a double mastectomy and is now on hormone therapy for five years.

“I’m really grateful and happy, content," she said.

Perez said this doesn’t apply to all breast cancer patients. She said pre-menopausal women who scored in the middle may benefit from chemotherapy.

Always discuss treatment options with your doctor. To learn more about the oncotype dx test and the results of the TAILORx study, go online or visit the National Cancer Institute's website.