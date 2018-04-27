Health Beat: Botox for the bladder

BALTIMORE - For 65-year-old Karan Kipp, the doctor's office used to be as far as she would venture from home. She was always racing to the restroom.

"I have the feeling I have to go to the bathroom, and by the time I was moving, I was gushing,"Kipp shared.

She tried medication, adjusted her diet, and did Kegel exercises to strengthen weakened muscles. Nothing worked. Dr. R. Mark Ellerkmann, a urogynecologist, suggested another option -- a shot of Botox for the bladder.

"Botox is a potent neurotoxin, and it basically is produced by a bacteria called clostridium and, in small amounts, can be helpful at paralyzing the muscle," said Ellerkmann, the director of urogynecology at the Weinberg Center for Women's Health and Medicine at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore.

"My grandma always called your area down there your 'Susie,' and I thought, 'Oh my God, my Susie's getting Botox before my face,'" Kipp laughed.

The procedure is done under light sedation using a tiny tool called a cystoscope.

"Using a small camera and a scope, we fill the bladder up with water or saline, and then we take a very tiny needle and inject the Botox," Ellerkmann said.

Doctors make about 20 injections into the bladder. Kipp said she noticed the difference right away.

"It was gone. I was in control. It wasn't like I stopped drinking water or anything like that. I was in control," Kipp said.

Ellerkmann said the procedure can be repeated, if needed, but patients need to wait at least three months in between injections. Botox is FDA-approved for treating overactive bladder and is covered by most insurance companies.