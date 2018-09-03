Health Beat: Diabetic pump for kids

MIAMI - Like most teenagers, Colton Smith is extremely active.

"I play outside linebacker," Colton said.

So it was quite a shock when Colton was diagnosed with type-one diabetes at the age of 14.

"It was kind of out of the blue," Colton shared.

Dr. Miladys Palau Collazo, a pediatric endocrinologist at Nicklaus Children's Hospital, said the diagnosis changes families forever.

"When you have type-one diabetes, you actually have to think like you're a pancreas," Palau said.

The challenge is regulating blood sugar levels. Colton was getting up to eight shots of insulin a day. His mom was concerned about him playing football.

"My worry was, OK, he's going to lay flat on the field and he's going to be out, you know," said Jean Smith, Colton's mom.

Palau said exercise can have an effect on blood sugar levels up to 12 hours later. That's where the Minimed 670-g system by Medtronic comes in. The pump has a glucose sensor that measures blood sugars every five minutes.

"The pump has a computer algorithm that can calculate the rate of rises and drops in blood sugar and deliver the insulin," Palau said.

So, Colton can set it and forget it when he hits the field.

"I just disconnect it from me and give it to my trainer to hold onto during the game," Colton explained. "Then, when it's over, I just reconnect and I'm good to go."

And because the system is able to adjust the amount of insulin the patient is getting, there's no more worries overnight.

"It will send an alert to the parents and let them know that the blood sugar is low and they need to come fix the problem," Palau stated.

Colton said the pump has been a game changer.

"I don't find myself worrying about it and I get to enjoy life a lot better," he said.

Studies show patients using the 670-g pump spend up to 75 percent of their time in the target range for blood sugars. The pump is covered by most insurance companies.