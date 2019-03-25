Health Beat: Disease detectives

BREAKING NEWS

Posted: Mar 25, 2019

STANFORD, Calif. - Brothers Carson and Chase cannot speak or walk on their own, but that doesn't stop their bright minds from exploring the world.

"Carson and Chase have an ultra-rare mitochondrial condition called Mepan syndrome, and there's only 13 patients in the world that are known to have this condition right now," said Danny Miller, Carson and Chase's father.

For parents Danny and Nicki Miller, getting that diagnosis was half the battle. The boys, born two years apart, were each identified as having cerebral palsy.

"It's almost impossible for two brothers to come down with cerebral palsy," continued Danny.

Danny then discovered the Undiagnosed Diseases Network. It's a nationwide team of specialists that utilized both medical and detective know-how to crack rare health conditions. So far, 130 cases have been solved.

"They don't really know what it is that they're fighting or what they're up against. It's like the unknown enemy, so to speak," said Dr. Jon Bernstein, Stanford Center for Undiagnosed Diseases.

Carson and Chase went to Stanford for help, where one of the network's 12 clinics are located. To solve the case, the boys needed...

..."whole genome sequencing which is, you know, a complete analysis of the person's entire genome," explained Danny.

"Ultimately, our genomes are the blueprint for our body and they do explain a lot about our health," Bernstein shared.

While the Millers are just at the beginning of their journey, receiving a diagnosis is a huge victory.

"The Undiagnosed Diseases Program is a critical component for finding answers, so at some point, we can find treatments and therapies that can actually improve their condition," said Danny.

"It is really a special effort," Bernstein said.

The Undiagnosed Diseases Network's other clinic locations include Duke, Vanderbilt, and Harvard. This is a federally funded program, so all care received by patients is completely free of charge.

