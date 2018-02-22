Health Beat

Health Beat: Feeling SAD? There's a treatment for that

By:

Posted: Feb 22, 2018 05:13 PM EST

Updated: Feb 22, 2018 06:02 PM EST

Health Beat: Feeling SAD? There's a...

CHICAGO - It's dark, gloomy and cold outside. If the weather has you feeling down, you might have seasonal affective disorder, or what's commonly known as "SAD," but the good news is there are ways to help. The first is light therapy.

"It's a bright light that would be applied for one hour at normal waking time," said John Burns, a professor at Rush University in Chicago.

Studies show it can benefit up to half of people with SAD. The bright light mimics natural sunlight and increases serotonin levels in your body.

"Light boxes are already commercially available because of the research in the seasonal affective disorder, and they are cheap," Burns continued.

You can find a light box online for less than $100. Also, a type of therapy known as cognitive behavioral therapy can help people with SAD find relief. It helps patients identify and change their negative thoughts.

Another remedy is exercise. A review in the American College of Sports Medicine Journal found that exercise might be comparable to therapy or anti-depressant medicines for depression.

And lastly, try taking a vacation to a sunny climate during cold months to boost your mood.

Of course, another option for SAD is using antidepressant medicines. The FDA has approved Wellbutrin for treating people with SAD.

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There is 1 closing or delay active.

WEATHER ALERT

There are 2 areas under alert.   DETAILS >>>

Allentown, PA 18102

37°F

Overcast

TONIGHT

  • 60%

This Week's Circulars

Latest from the newsroom

Feature Belt

Features
LIVE: Eagle Cam
swfleaglecam.com

LIVE: Eagle Cam

Weather
LIVE: Birdfeeder Cam
iStock

LIVE: Birdfeeder Cam

CNN National
Billy Graham's extraordinary life
Paul M. Walsh via Wikimedia Commons

Billy Graham's extraordinary life

Tax Section
5 tax tips every small business owner should know
Photo from Pexels

5 tax tips every small business owner should know