Health Beat: Fixing botched bariatric surgery Video

DALLAS - Life is good for Isabel Torres and her family, but complications from bariatric surgery in Mexico nearly killed her.

"Had this not worked, I don't know where I'd be," said Torres, 32.

Torres is alive because of the innovative work of Dr. Steven Leeds, a gastrointestinal surgeon at Baylor University Medical Center.

Three-and-a-half years ago, Torres weighed 365 pounds. She got bariatric surgery to remove part of her stomach in Mexico to save money, but there were complications, infections, and a leak that couldn't be fixed. Several surgeries failed, she couldn't eat, and she was depressed.

"Reading the chart, I knew we only had one option to go," Leeds said. "We had to go to surgery, and this stomach that had been tortured now for over a couple of years needed to come out."

In a procedure he had done many times before for cancer patients, Leeds removed the entire stomach and attached the small bowel directly to the esophagus.

"We take the stomach out and we leave this bowel, and this is where the small bowel comes up to attach it to the esophagus," Leeds explained.

Since most of digestion actually takes place in the small intestine, a person can live without a stomach.

"Following surgery and after everything I did to her, she is living probably the most normal life she could possibly have," said Leeds.

Torres is down to about 190 pounds, and she plans to start working out. She said she regrets her decision to go to Mexico for surgery, but is thankful Leeds was able to get her system back on track.

Torres said she can eat almost anything, even without a stomach, although she said vegetables and fish are easiest.

Leeds warns that bariatric surgery is not a silver bullet for weight loss, and complications can happen in the United States as well. He said insurance coverage varies on whether the insurance will cover corrective surgery, so the cost varies case by case.