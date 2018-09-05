Health Beat: Keeping the beat with aFib

ATLANTA - Tackling the heaviest weights was never an issue for Malon Wickham, until a few years ago.

"I was having a hard time breathing and I thought maybe that I was just getting older," Wickham said.

During a routine EKG, Wickham got a big surprise.

"My upper chamber was beating like 220 beats per minute," Wickham said.

"Atrial fibrillation is the most common arrhythmia affecting patients in the developing world," said Dr. David DeLurgio, a professor of medicine at Emory University School of Medicine and the director of electrophysiology at Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital.

Medication can control most cases of aFib, but Wickham was suffering from persistent aFib, meaning he was at a high risk for stroke.

"Ablation is an intervention designed to markedly decrease the chance of having recurring atrial fibrillation," DeLurgio said.

Surgeons either burn or freeze specific areas of the heart causing aFib. Now, two surgeons at Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital are teaming up to improve outcomes for patients. It's called the convergent procedure. First, the cardiothoracic surgeon makes a small incision in the abdomen to gain access to the back of the heart. Then, the electrophysiologist enters the inside of the heart to ablate the abnormal signals.

"They check the work that I've done using their mapping systems," said Dr. Michael Halkos, the chief of cardiothoracic surgery at Emory Healthcare.

The combined approach is proving to be successful.

"We're finding that at least 90 percent of the patients have near complete or complete eradication of their arrhythmias," DeLurgio stated.

Wickham had the procedure two and a half years ago. He's back to the gym and his active life.

"It's nice to have a second chance," Wickham said.

Patients stay in the hospital for 48 hours after the surgery and recover at home for at least a week. Risks include injury to the esophagus due to the heat of ablation, but doctors take precautions to avoid that risk.

The converge IDE clinical trial is a nationwide study still enrolling patients.