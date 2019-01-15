Health Beat: Need that knee replacement

ORLANDO, Fla. - By the year 2023, total knee replacement surgeries are projected to grow by over 600 percent to 3.5 million procedures per year.

While nearly half of all American adults develop knee osteoarthritis in at least one knee during their lifetime, is replacement surgery the only answer?

Some experts are now questioning if knee replacement surgery is being done too soon on patients before they’ve had a chance to explore other options.

“We’re seeing arthritis at an earlier age so having alternatives and ways to treat arthritis is important,” said Mathew Pombo, MD, orthopedic surgeon at Emory Orthopaedics and Spine Center.

One option is losing weight. Sometimes, this can significantly decrease knee pain. Pain relievers, anti-inflammatory drugs or corticosteroids are all less invasive treatment options than surgery. If these don't give results, gel injections directly into the knee joint to lubricate it can help. Exercise and physical therapy should also be tried to exhaust all other options first.

“I think people have to weigh every option and what’s best for themselves,” continued Pombo.

Up to 20 percent of patients end up dissatisfied with the outcome of their surgical procedure. This is why it’s vital to understand the clear benefits and harms of knee replacement surgery. The recovery is no walk in the park.

Currently, around 12 percent of adults in the United States have painful arthritic knees that limit mobility and each year, more than 640,000 have them replaced at a cost of well over $10 billion per year.

Experts say knee replacements last between 10 and 20 years, so delaying your surgery is sometimes your best option.