Health Beat: New devices reduce needle anxiety

ORLANDO, Fla. - Diabetes, Crohn’s disease and rheumatoid arthritis are just three of the many conditions that require some people to self inject. For many, training is no more than one session with a nurse, teaching technique on a piece of fruit or a pillow.

New medical training devices can help patients gain confidence as they care for themselves or loved ones.

Little Aniyah Jackson is right at home playing doctor. She sees them a lot. Aniyah has Turner’s syndrome, a genetic condition that stunts growth.

“Having a small child is not a bad thing, it does affect them later on with osteoporosis. It can affect the growth of their organs,” said Aniyah’s mother, Anne Marie Jackson.

Aniyah’s doctor prescribed an injected growth hormone once a day, until she’s 14 years old.

“Over the course of that time, it’s going to be over 4,000 times I have to put a needle in her. It was daunting and scary. I cried a lot,” Anne Marie said.

Now, newly-designed training devices like injection pens take patients through the process. They mimic the feel and force of injections without a real needle and without breaking the skin.

“There’s an initial deformation when the skin is relaxing,” explained Joe Reynolds, Research Manager at Noble International, Inc.

It’s that agitation on the skin that catches patients off guard.

“Patients have the tendency to want to remove that device before the injection is finished,” said Reynolds, meaning patients may not be getting all of the medication.

Researchers say after two weeks of home training, patients gain muscle memory. The process and the sensation become second nature. After more than a year of injections, Anne Marie and Aniyah have a routine, but Anne Marie said a training device at the very start would have been a huge help.

“We don’t have a medical background and you should always feel confident,” said Anne Marie.

Noble works with several major pharmaceutical companies to develop the training devices along with the drugs that need to be injected. Patients can also ask their doctors to request these devices.