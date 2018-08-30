Health Beat: Zapping kidney stones in kids

PHILADELPHIA - Doctors are seeing in teenagers an increase in kidney stones that has doubled over the past 20 years. It's a painful condition that recurs in many patients and can become a lifelong disease for some.

"It's a dramatic increase," said Dr. Gregory Tasian, attending urologist at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "I really describe it as an epidemic."

Why the increase in young people? New research suggests certain antibiotic use may be the culprit.

"The question becomes, if antibiotics are prescribed unnecessarily, for example a viral illness, that's where we need to focus our efforts," Tasian said.

Case in point: Emma Gaal, who suffered her first kidney stone at just six years old.

"When they said kidney stones, it was crazy," said Emma's mom, PJ Gaal. "Doesn't seem like someone her age could get that."

"It feels like someone's stabbing you all day, every day, until you pass it," Emma shared.

"What that means for that child who has a stone earlier in life, is they have lifetime in which stones can recur," Tasian said.

Emma underwent laser surgery and had a stent placed in one of her kidneys.

The classes of antibiotics that doctors are researching as possible culprits are the following: Fluoroquinolones, sulfa drugs, cephalosporins, nitrofurantoin, and broad-spectrum penicillin, like Augmentin.

Here are the symptoms of kidney stones to watch for:

"In a younger patient, for example, may just have belly pain, blood in the urine and nausea," Tasian shared.

Emma, who underwent laser surgery to evaporate her stones and had stents placed in her kidneys, is back in action in track-and-field and heads to college in the fall.

"I'm double-majoring in special education and elementary education k-4, and I'm really excited," Emma said.

Kidney stones, which can last a lifetime when kids get them at a young age, are associated with high blood pressure and decreased bone density. In addition to antibiotics, researchers are looking at environmental factors as possible associated causes.