8-line poem lands student free tuition at DeSales University

By:

Posted: Nov 11, 2018 09:26 AM EST

Updated: Nov 11, 2018 09:26 AM EST

8-line poem lands student free tuition at DeSales University

An 8-line poem landed a junior from Fleetwood Area High School free tuition at DeSales University. 

17-year-old poet Aliyah Levy and her creative writing teacher Sarah Wilkinson joined 69 News Saturday morning to talk about how it happened.

