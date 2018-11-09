Actor Danny Roebuck visits 69 News at Sunrise

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's a homecoming weekend of sorts for actor Danny Roebuck!

His latest film, Getting Grace, is getting rave reviews, and he has a busy weekend both promoting the movie and giving back here in the Lehigh Valley.

WFMZ's Eve Russo chatted with Danny on 69 News at Sunrise to tell us more.

**See Danny at the Veterans' Tribute at Symphony Hall on Saturday at 7:30PM and Sunday at 3PM.