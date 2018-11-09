Actor Danny Roebuck visits 69 News at Sunrise
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's a homecoming weekend of sorts for actor Danny Roebuck!
His latest film, Getting Grace, is getting rave reviews, and he has a busy weekend both promoting the movie and giving back here in the Lehigh Valley.
WFMZ's Eve Russo chatted with Danny on 69 News at Sunrise to tell us more.
**See Danny at the Veterans' Tribute at Symphony Hall on Saturday at 7:30PM and Sunday at 3PM.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
Feature Belt
This Week's Circulars
69News at Sunrise
Latest From The Newsroom
- A Veterans Day homecoming at Ritter Elementary School
- Updated 2nd fatal Lehigh Township crash victim ID'd
- 3 hour delay anticipated for Emmaus High School on Monday
- Sinking Spring man charged with photographing unsuspecting females
- Partial roof collapse closes East Fourth Street in Bethlehem
- Updated Tower Health to open new plastic surgery and medspa location
- Bern Twp. armed robbery believed to be connected to Cumru robbery
- Local hotel group to build region's first dual branded Hilton Hotel.
- Anthony Droz visits 69News at Sunrise to talk about celebrating Veterans Day
- Sunrise Chef: Fresh Fridays Local Food Market