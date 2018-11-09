69News at Sunrise

Actor Danny Roebuck visits 69 News at Sunrise

By:

Posted: Nov 09, 2018 09:15 AM EST

Updated: Nov 09, 2018 09:15 AM EST

Actor Danny Roebuck visits 69 News at Sunrise

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's a homecoming weekend of sorts for actor Danny Roebuck!

His latest film, Getting Grace, is getting rave reviews, and he has a busy weekend both promoting the movie and giving back here in the Lehigh Valley.

WFMZ's Eve Russo chatted with Danny on 69 News at Sunrise to tell us more.

**See Danny at the Veterans' Tribute at Symphony Hall on Saturday at 7:30PM and Sunday at 3PM.

 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

Feature Belt

On This Day
On this day: November 9
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: November 9

Health
Top 10 germ-infested spots

Top 10 germ-infested spots

CNN National
Election Day 2018
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Election Day 2018

Odd News
Twin sisters give birth to daughters an hour apart
KGPE via CNN

Twin sisters give birth to daughters an hour apart

This Week's Circulars

69News at Sunrise

Latest From The Newsroom

In case you missed it...

This quirky experiment highlights AI's biggest challenges
CNN image

This quirky experiment highlights AI's biggest challenges

Tower Health to open new plastic surgery and medspa location
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Tower Health to open new plastic surgery and medspa location

Sinking Spring man charged with photographing unsuspecting females

Sinking Spring man charged with photographing unsuspecting females

Bern Twp. armed robbery believed to be connected to Cumru robbery

Bern Twp. armed robbery believed to be connected to Cumru robbery

3 hour delay anticipated for Emmaus High School on Monday

3 hour delay anticipated for Emmaus High School on Monday

Progressive backlash against Amazon HQ2 is growing
CNN video

Progressive backlash against Amazon HQ2 is growing

Local hotel group to build region's first dual branded Hilton Hotel.
69 News

Local hotel group to build region's first dual branded Hilton Hotel.

Flight attendant breastfeeds passenger's baby
Patrisha Organo via CNN

Flight attendant breastfeeds passenger's baby

2nd fatal Lehigh Township crash victim ID'd
69 News

2nd fatal Lehigh Township crash victim ID'd

Biggest Amazon bulls think stock will go up another 40%
Copyright 2018 CNN

Biggest Amazon bulls think stock will go up another 40%

A Veterans Day homecoming at Ritter Elementary School

A Veterans Day homecoming at Ritter Elementary School

Order meets chaos: Vibrant photos capture patterns of civilization
CNN video

Order meets chaos: Vibrant photos capture patterns of civilization

Should you buy or rent a vacation home?
iStock/kroach

Should you buy or rent a vacation home?

Ocasio-Cortez can't afford apartment until congressional salary starts
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Ocasio-Cortez can't afford apartment until congressional salary starts

At least 5 dead in wildfire that destroyed Paradise, California: 'There wasn't anywhere to go'
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

At least 5 dead in wildfire that destroyed Paradise, California: 'There wasn't anywhere to go'

Partial roof collapse closes East Fourth Street in Bethlehem

Partial roof collapse closes East Fourth Street in Bethlehem

Scotland becomes 1st country to back teaching LGBTI issues in schools

Scotland becomes 1st country to back teaching LGBTI issues in schools

Backstreet Boys to perform at Hersheypark Stadium

Backstreet Boys to perform at Hersheypark Stadium

Kim Kardashian, Alyssa Milano flee homes as California wildfires rage
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar

Kim Kardashian, Alyssa Milano flee homes as California wildfires rage

Commercial featuring cartoon orangutan banned for being political
CNN image

Commercial featuring cartoon orangutan banned for being political