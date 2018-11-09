Anthony Droz visits 69News at Sunrise to talk about celebrating Veterans Day
Iraq War veteran Anthony Droz visited with Jaciel Cordoba to discuss ways to mark Veterans Day, which is Sunday. Droz, an Easton native, recently visited New Zealand, where he worked to help establish nonprofit veterans programs.
