69News at Sunrise

Anthony Droz visits 69News at Sunrise to talk about celebrating Veterans Day

By:

Posted: Nov 09, 2018 11:50 AM EST

Updated: Nov 09, 2018 11:50 AM EST

Anthony Droz visits 69News at Sunrise to talk about celebrating Veterans Day

Iraq War veteran Anthony Droz visited with Jaciel Cordoba to discuss ways to mark Veterans Day, which is Sunday. Droz, an Easton native, recently visited New Zealand, where he worked to help establish nonprofit veterans programs.

