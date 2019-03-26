BREAKING NEWS

Baseball is back at Coca-Cola Park

Mar 26, 2019

Updated: Mar 26, 2019 11:48 AM EDT

Baseball is back at Coca-Cola Park

Spring is here and baseball is back!

Opening night for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs is Thursday, April 4.

WFMZ's Alexandra Hogan was at Coca-Cola Park on 69 News at Sunrise with a look at what fans can expect this season.

Allentown man reunited with dog after shelter does some detective work
Lehigh Valley woman motorcycles around the globe

