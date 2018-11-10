Berks County Humane Society offering "free pets for vets"
The Berks County Humane Society is holding a special adoption event for veterans.
The shelter is offering "free pets for vets" in honor of Veterans Day.
Those who served in the military can adopt an animal at the shelter without paying an adoption fee.
Officials say these animals often share a special bond with veterans, along with a desire to find a loving home.
