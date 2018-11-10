69News at Sunrise

Berks County Humane Society offering "free pets for vets"

By:

Posted: Nov 10, 2018 07:30 AM EST

Updated: Nov 10, 2018 07:30 AM EST

The Berks County Humane Society is holding a special adoption event for veterans.

The shelter is offering "free pets for vets" in honor of Veterans Day.

Those who served in the military can adopt an animal at the shelter without paying an adoption fee.

Officials say these animals often share a special bond with veterans, along with a desire to find a loving home. 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

Feature Belt

On This Day
On this day: November 9
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: November 9

Health
Top 10 germ-infested spots

Top 10 germ-infested spots

CNN National
Election Day 2018
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Election Day 2018

Odd News
Twin sisters give birth to daughters an hour apart
KGPE via CNN

Twin sisters give birth to daughters an hour apart

This Week's Circulars

69News at Sunrise

Latest From The Newsroom

In case you missed it...

Black holes, galactic fountains and a Big Bang star: This week in space
ALMA, Tremblay et al.; NRAO/AUI/NSF, B. Saxton; NASA/Chandra; ESO/V via CNN

Black holes, galactic fountains and a Big Bang star: This week in space

Here's what California's wildfires look like from space
NASA via CNN

Here's what California's wildfires look like from space

Emmaus High School in final push to open Monday after flooding

Emmaus High School in final push to open Monday after flooding

Jury delivers $25.5 million 'statement' to Aetna to change its ways
WFSB via CNN

Jury delivers $25.5 million 'statement' to Aetna to change its ways

Authorities believe gunman posted on Facebook around time of shooting, official says
Government photo via CNN

Authorities believe gunman posted on Facebook around time of shooting, official says

Democrats in. Sessions out. Here's what that means for immigration
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Democrats in. Sessions out. Here's what that means for immigration

Sri Lanka's dissolves parliament, calls snap elections
Buddhika Weerasinghe/2015 Getty Images

Sri Lanka's dissolves parliament, calls snap elections

Berks County Humane Society offering
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Berks County Humane Society offering "free pets for vets"

Bethlehem looking at possible property tax hike

Bethlehem looking at possible property tax hike

When her naked selfies were posted online, she thought life couldn't get worse. Then she was arreste
Google Maps via Lakana News and Content graphics department

When her naked selfies were posted online, she thought life couldn't get worse. Then she was arreste

At least 9 dead as fires spread on both ends of California
CNN video

At least 9 dead as fires spread on both ends of California

Trump, Macron gloss over differences in France after rough start
Alex Edelman-Pool/Getty Images

Trump, Macron gloss over differences in France after rough start

Will Thousand Oaks be the mass shooting that spurs change?
CNN Image

Will Thousand Oaks be the mass shooting that spurs change?

Firefighters battle blaze at row home in Reading
69 News

Firefighters battle blaze at row home in Reading

Russian accused of online fraud and wanted by the United States arrested in Bulgaria
CNN

Russian accused of online fraud and wanted by the United States arrested in Bulgaria

Car bombings in Mogadishu kill at least 30 people, police say
Google Maps

Car bombings in Mogadishu kill at least 30 people, police say

New York parishioners are using the collection basket to ask embattled Catholic bishop to resign
WICU via CNN

New York parishioners are using the collection basket to ask embattled Catholic bishop to resign

A poisoned memorial to World War I: The forests of Verdun
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

A poisoned memorial to World War I: The forests of Verdun

Why the California wildfires are spreading so quickly
CNN image

Why the California wildfires are spreading so quickly

Teammate provides strength, motivation to Berks Catholic Saints

Teammate provides strength, motivation to Berks Catholic Saints