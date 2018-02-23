69News at Sunrise

Check in with Eve Russo and baby Maeve

By:

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 09:59 AM EST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 09:59 AM EST

Check in with Eve Russo and baby Maeve

Eve Russo makes her return to 69 News at Sunrise on Monday.

We've been sharing some videos of her daughter Maeve and her as she gets ready to come back to work!

Watch Friday's short and sweet video in the viewer window above.

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

Feature Belt

Features
LIVE: Eagle Cam
swfleaglecam.com

LIVE: Eagle Cam

Weather
LIVE: Birdfeeder Cam
iStock

LIVE: Birdfeeder Cam

Sports
2018 Olympics: Medal Count
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

2018 Olympics: Medal Count

Sports
Top all-time Olympics medal winners
Al Bello/Getty Images

Top all-time Olympics medal winners

This Week's Circulars

WEATHER ALERT

There is 1 area under alert.   DETAILS >>>

69News at Sunrise

Latest From The Newsroom

In case you missed it...

Report: School shooter describes emotional struggle in 911 call
WPTV via CNN

Report: School shooter describes emotional struggle in 911 call

UN vote on Syria ceasefire pushed to Saturday
BARADA CENTER via CNN

UN vote on Syria ceasefire pushed to Saturday

Monster Jam revs and rocks the PPL this weekend

Monster Jam revs and rocks the PPL this weekend

ISIS fighters escape from US-backed detention in Syria
CNN

ISIS fighters escape from US-backed detention in Syria

Parkland survivor: Trump phone call didn't console me
Copyright 2018 CNN

Parkland survivor: Trump phone call didn't console me

Parents, students, and schools on edge after Florida shooting

Parents, students, and schools on edge after Florida shooting

Sens.: Embattled company plagiarized bid for Puerto Rico hot meal contract
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Sens.: Embattled company plagiarized bid for Puerto Rico hot meal contract

Parkland School District bus fleet hit by devastating fire

Parkland School District bus fleet hit by devastating fire

FBI tip line caller described Nikolas Cruz as 'about to explode'
Broward County Jail via CNN

FBI tip line caller described Nikolas Cruz as 'about to explode'

Community, gov't effort needed for affordable housing push

Community, gov't effort needed for affordable housing push

Local gun store offers free class to LV school employees

Local gun store offers free class to LV school employees

Federal judges to hear Pennsylvania district map challenge
69 News

Federal judges to hear Pennsylvania district map challenge

Instant Pot recalls some multicooker models
Facebook photo via KSAT

Instant Pot recalls some multicooker models

General Heath's Antiques in Adamstown set to close
Tom Rader | 69 News

General Heath's Antiques in Adamstown set to close

Building affordable housing is a tough sell, businessmen say

Building affordable housing is a tough sell, businessmen say

New indictment accuses Manafort of paying European politicians
Getty Images

New indictment accuses Manafort of paying European politicians

Health Beat: Caloric restriction is a win-win
iStock / MartiSaiz

Health Beat: Caloric restriction is a win-win

Sources: Coral Springs police upset at some Broward deputies for not entering school

Sources: Coral Springs police upset at some Broward deputies for not entering school

Men accused of homicide, phone store robberies face new charges
69 News

Men accused of homicide, phone store robberies face new charges

FCC chair gets 'courage under fire' award for overseeing net neutrality repeal
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

FCC chair gets 'courage under fire' award for overseeing net neutrality repeal