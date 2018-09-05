Chile Pepper Food Festival returns to Berks County
If the weather isn't enough, things are about to heat up even more in Maxatawny Township, Berks County this weekend.
The Chile Pepper Food Festival runs Friday and Saturday, Sept. 7 and 8, at Bill DeLong Memorial Park.
WFMZ's Lenneia Batiste has a preview of some of the food and activities you can find at the festival.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
Feature Belt
This Week's Circulars
69News at Sunrise
-
Chile Pepper Food Festival returns to Berks County
If the weather isn't enough, things are about to heat up even more in Maxatawny Township, Berks County this weekend.Read More »
- Life Lessons: Breast cancer drugs and heart problems
- Life Lessons: Win your insurance appeal
- Music Monday: Tap Room Trio
- Life Lessons: Fight or flight: Maybe neither for these couples
- KU professor talks history of Labor Day
- Chef joins 69 News to grill hamburgers for Labor Day
Latest From The Newsroom
- Record-challenging heat again Wednesday with plenty of sunshine, humidity
- Police allege 18-year-old holds teenage girl hostage in van, messages family
- Woman sues Moravian College after alleged rape
- Updated Allentown woman charged in assault on family member
- Updated Blue Mountain dismisses students early due to heat
- Wind Gap man charged after alleged assault caught on video
- Passenger allegedly causes wreck, tells driver he'll 'piece her up'
- Life Lessons: Breast cancer drugs and heart problems
- Casino visitor allegedly relieves himself on the gaming floor
- Parents of Penn State hazing victim Timothy Piazza settle with fraternity