69News at Sunrise

Chile Pepper Food Festival returns to Berks County

By:

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 10:12 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 10:12 AM EDT

Chile Pepper Food Festival returns to Berks County

If the weather isn't enough, things are about to heat up even more in Maxatawny Township, Berks County this weekend.

The Chile Pepper Food Festival runs Friday and Saturday, Sept. 7 and 8, at Bill DeLong Memorial Park.

WFMZ's Lenneia Batiste has a preview of some of the food and activities you can find at the festival.

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

Feature Belt

Health
A healthier tailgate, for the win
Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

A healthier tailgate, for the win

National and World Business
Labor Day by the numbers
iStock/monkeybusinessimages

Labor Day by the numbers

69News at Sunrise
KU professor talks history of Labor Day

KU professor talks history of Labor Day

69News at Sunrise
Good organization will get you to the head of the class!

Good organization will get you to the head of the class!

This Week's Circulars

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There are 3 closings or delays active.

69News at Sunrise

Latest From The Newsroom

In case you missed it...

Newsprint tariff rejected after US committee vote
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Newsprint tariff rejected after US committee vote

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop brand penalized
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop brand penalized

Allentown woman charged in assault on family member

Allentown woman charged in assault on family member

North Dakota golf course to drop burgers from drone
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

North Dakota golf course to drop burgers from drone

Senators blast Google for no-show on Capitol Hill
iStock/jbk_photography

Senators blast Google for no-show on Capitol Hill

CDC meets plane at JFK after passengers report feeling ill, source says
WABC via CNN

CDC meets plane at JFK after passengers report feeling ill, source says

Kavanaugh: 'No one is above the law'
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Kavanaugh: 'No one is above the law'

Kim Kardashian West working to get another prisoner released
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West working to get another prisoner released

Caver's lawyer calls Elon Musk accusations 'vile and false'
Mark Brake/Getty Images

Caver's lawyer calls Elon Musk accusations 'vile and false'

Chile Pepper Food Festival returns to Berks County

Chile Pepper Food Festival returns to Berks County

Blue Mountain dismisses students early due to heat

Blue Mountain dismisses students early due to heat

Eminem's album 'Kamikaze' is on track to break records
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV

Eminem's album 'Kamikaze' is on track to break records

Timothy Piazza's parents reach settlement with fraternity after death
Patrick Carns Photography via CNN

Timothy Piazza's parents reach settlement with fraternity after death

Wind Gap man charged after alleged assault caught on video

Wind Gap man charged after alleged assault caught on video

Airport security trays germier than toilets, study reveals
CNN

Airport security trays germier than toilets, study reveals

Passenger allegedly causes wreck, tells driver he'll 'piece her up'
69 News

Passenger allegedly causes wreck, tells driver he'll 'piece her up'

Life Lessons: Breast cancer drugs and heart problems

Life Lessons: Breast cancer drugs and heart problems

Silent protest with loud message: Stop Kavanaugh
Greg Nash/The Hill via CNN

Silent protest with loud message: Stop Kavanaugh

FDA again warns against eating Honey Smacks due to salmonella
Source, Fair use, Wikimedia Commons

FDA again warns against eating Honey Smacks due to salmonella

Jeff Bezos donates $10 million to super PAC for veterans
David Ryder/Getty Images

Jeff Bezos donates $10 million to super PAC for veterans