Dealers ready for day 2 of the Lehigh Valley Auto Show
The Lehigh Valley Auto Show is well underway at Lehigh University.
WFMZ's Alexandra Hogan took at a look at some of the vehicles Friday morning ahead of day 2 of the event.
The show runs Friday 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-9p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
