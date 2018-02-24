Degas painting missing for 9 years found outside Paris VIDEO: Painting Found Video

A world class painting missing for years showed up in, of all places, a parked bus.

The famous work, called The Chorus Singers, was painted in 1877 by French artist Edgar Degas.

It was stolen in 2009.

Officials said it was recently discovered inside a suitcase left on a bus outside Paris.

The Musée d'Orsay in Paris, which owns the work, confirmed the painting's authenticity following an initial examination.

Officials have not said how much the painting is worth, but some estimates come in around $1 million.