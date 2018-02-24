69News at Sunrise

Degas painting missing for 9 years found outside Paris

By:

Posted: Feb 24, 2018 12:56 PM EST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 12:56 PM EST

Degas painting missing for 9 years found outside Paris

A world class painting missing for years showed up in, of all places, a parked bus.

The famous work, called The Chorus Singers, was painted in 1877 by French artist Edgar Degas.

It was stolen in 2009.

Officials said it was recently discovered inside a suitcase left on a bus outside Paris.

The Musée d'Orsay in Paris, which owns the work, confirmed the painting's authenticity following an initial examination.

Officials have not said how much the painting is worth, but some estimates come in around $1 million.

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

Feature Belt

Features
LIVE: Eagle Cam
swfleaglecam.com

LIVE: Eagle Cam

Weather
LIVE: Birdfeeder Cam
iStock

LIVE: Birdfeeder Cam

Sports
2018 Olympics: Medal Count
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

2018 Olympics: Medal Count

Sports
Top all-time Olympics medal winners
Al Bello/Getty Images

Top all-time Olympics medal winners

This Week's Circulars

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There is 1 closing or delay active.

WEATHER ALERT

There is 1 area under alert.   DETAILS >>>

69News at Sunrise

Latest From The Newsroom

In case you missed it...

Indivisible Berks Holds Rally in Support of Unions in Preparation of Major Supreme Court Case

Indivisible Berks Holds Rally in Support of Unions in Preparation of Major Supreme Court Case

Wallenpaupack School District responds to nearby church ceremony involving AR-15 rifles

Wallenpaupack School District responds to nearby church ceremony involving AR-15 rifles

Twin suicide blasts rock Yemen port city of Aden
Google Maps

Twin suicide blasts rock Yemen port city of Aden

Bank of America wants to talk to its customers who make guns

Bank of America wants to talk to its customers who make guns

George W. Bush says Billy Graham changed his life
WYFF via CNN

George W. Bush says Billy Graham changed his life

Man arrested for domestic violence assault in Fleetwood

Man arrested for domestic violence assault in Fleetwood

Murphy promises gun control, but for now reviews policies
69 News

Murphy promises gun control, but for now reviews policies

Joe Paterno movie coming to HBO

Joe Paterno movie coming to HBO

Degas painting missing for 9 years found outside Paris

Degas painting missing for 9 years found outside Paris

Florida governor speaks out on Parkland shooting

Florida governor speaks out on Parkland shooting

Sarah McNary talks personal color analysis

Sarah McNary talks personal color analysis

New Jim-Thorpe one-dollar coins selling out fast

New Jim-Thorpe one-dollar coins selling out fast

Olympic snowboarder narrowly misses squirrel
David Ramos/Getty Images

Olympic snowboarder narrowly misses squirrel

Fifth week of Pawlowski pay-to-play trial wraps up

Fifth week of Pawlowski pay-to-play trial wraps up

Man arrested for robbing Allentown Domino's at gunpoint

Man arrested for robbing Allentown Domino's at gunpoint

Some Poconos students to relocate Wednesday due to blessing ceremony featuring AR-15s

Some Poconos students to relocate Wednesday due to blessing ceremony featuring AR-15s

Former Reading mayor Spencer's trial delayed

Former Reading mayor Spencer's trial delayed

Penn State trustees approve Hershey Medical Center expansion

Penn State trustees approve Hershey Medical Center expansion

History's Headlines: Flight to freedom
69 News

History's Headlines: Flight to freedom

Filmmaker Gershon Hinkson discusses Black Panther

Filmmaker Gershon Hinkson discusses Black Panther