Dieruff students to perform in High Notes Gala

Posted: Mar 26, 2019 11:09 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 26, 2019 11:09 AM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown School District's 9th annual High Notes Gala is this weekend.  The city's middle and high schools will perform a snippet from their school musical at the event.  Dieruff High School students performed one of their songs on 69 News at Sunrise.

