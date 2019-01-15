Indoor activities at the Banana Factory
You don't have to get cabin fever just because of the cold! Instead, you can warm up inside this winter with classes in glass-making, fusing and flame-working.
WFMZ's Alexandra Hogan got a look at some of those classes at the Banana Factory in Bethlehem.
