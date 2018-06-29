Kutztown Folk Festival gears up for its 69th year
The Kutztown Folk Festival is gearing up to begin its 69th year!
The festival is the oldest operated folklife festival in America. It starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and runs June 30 through July 8.
WFMZ's Alexandra Hogan has a preview of what this year's festival holds.
