69News at Sunrise

Kutztown Folk Festival gears up for its 69th year

By:

Posted: Jun 29, 2018 01:01 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2018 01:01 PM EDT

Kutztown Folk Festival gears up for its 69th year

The Kutztown Folk Festival is gearing up to begin its 69th year!

The festival is the oldest operated folklife festival in America. It starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and runs June 30 through July 8.

WFMZ's Alexandra Hogan has a preview of what this year's festival holds.

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

Feature Belt

Health
7 tips for healthy Fourth of July

7 tips for healthy Fourth of July

Health
9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally

Feature Belt
Fireworks Celebrations: Calendar

Fireworks Celebrations: Calendar

Entertainment
Highlights from the 2018 BET Awards
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Highlights from the 2018 BET Awards

This Week's Circulars

69News at Sunrise

Latest From The Newsroom

In case you missed it...

Newspaper shooting suspect nursed years-long vendetta
CNN Video

Newspaper shooting suspect nursed years-long vendetta

Trump economic adviser 'can't confirm or deny' he said tariffs would hurt economy
CNN Video

Trump economic adviser 'can't confirm or deny' he said tariffs would hurt economy

LGBT videos shown at East Penn School District cause uproar

LGBT videos shown at East Penn School District cause uproar

Md. victim's wife: His success was to remember humanity
CNN Video

Md. victim's wife: His success was to remember humanity

Super Bowl MVP's book tour makes stop in Lehigh Valley

Super Bowl MVP's book tour makes stop in Lehigh Valley

ZTE shakes up management as part of deal with United States
Miquel Benitez/Getty Images

ZTE shakes up management as part of deal with United States

Bangor man dies after motorcycle, tractor-trailer crash in Greenwich Twp.
Thinkstock

Bangor man dies after motorcycle, tractor-trailer crash in Greenwich Twp.

Justice Dept. says it will comply with judge's order to keep families together
John Moore/Getty Images

Justice Dept. says it will comply with judge's order to keep families together

Lawsuit: ICE agent told immigrant mom 'Happy Mother's Day'
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Lawsuit: ICE agent told immigrant mom 'Happy Mother's Day'

Berks County Coroner looks for next of kin for Laureldale man

Berks County Coroner looks for next of kin for Laureldale man

Giving a helping hand to man's best friend

Giving a helping hand to man's best friend

Air pollution linked to 3.2 million new diabetes cases in one year
David McNew/Getty Images

Air pollution linked to 3.2 million new diabetes cases in one year

How police used facial recognition to ID Md. shooter
Anne Arundel Police Dept. via CNN

How police used facial recognition to ID Md. shooter

Easton slapped with $7M lawsuit in billboard debate

Easton slapped with $7M lawsuit in billboard debate

Doctors advise precaution as temperatures heat up

Doctors advise precaution as temperatures heat up

Fans say goodbye to iconic retailer Toys R Us

Fans say goodbye to iconic retailer Toys R Us

New and old faces are 'family' at Kutztown Folk Festival

New and old faces are 'family' at Kutztown Folk Festival

Comcast down across the US due to cut fiber cables
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Comcast down across the US due to cut fiber cables

IRS shrinks the 1040 tax form
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

IRS shrinks the 1040 tax form

Doctors warn of the dangers associated with extreme heat

Doctors warn of the dangers associated with extreme heat