Last-minute gift ideas at Lehigh Valley Mall
The final rush ahead of Christmas is in full swing.
Elizabeth DiDuca from the Lehigh Valley Mall joins us now with some last-minute gift ideas, just in case you still have some names on your Christmas list.
The mall is open 8am-11pm Saturday and 8am-6pm Christmas Eve.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
Feature Belt
This Week's Circulars
69News at Sunrise
-
Whitehall High School Chorale performs Christmas carols
It's the weekend before Christmas so we are bringing you some holiday cheer.Read More »
- Spirit of Giving: Camel's Hump Farm
- Last-minute gift ideas at Lehigh Valley Mall
- Magic moments with Denny Corby engage Jaciel and Karin
- Sunrise Chef: Whole Foods
- Sushi 101
- Life Lessons: Are smartphones bad for your brain?
Latest From The Newsroom
- Last-minute gift ideas at Lehigh Valley Mall
- New Jersey woman indicted for assaulting police officer
- History's Headlines: Christmas in a world at war
- Young patients receive gift to help pass time in hospital
- Police: Suspect in Bethlehem Twp. standoff is dead
- Renovations planned at ADAPPT halfway house in Reading
- All kinds out for last-minute shopping
- Christmas is on hold for one Bethlehem family
- Bethlehem Township residents react to standoff
- Trenton man arrested in connection with sexual assault