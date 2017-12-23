69News at Sunrise

Last-minute gift ideas at Lehigh Valley Mall

Posted: Dec 23, 2017 09:40 AM EST

Updated: Dec 23, 2017 12:28 PM EST

VIDEO Last-minute gift ideas at...

The final rush ahead of Christmas is in full swing.

Elizabeth DiDuca from the Lehigh Valley Mall joins us now with some last-minute gift ideas, just in case you still have some names on your Christmas list.

The mall is open 8am-11pm Saturday and 8am-6pm Christmas Eve.

