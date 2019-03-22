Local advancements in cancer care to be celebrated
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Many advancements are being made when it comes to cancer care in the Lehigh Valley, and those advacements have many in our community celebrating!
WFMZ's Eve Russo welcomed Doctors Martin Martino and Suresh Nair, who are both oncologists at Lehigh Valley Health Network, to 69 News at Sunrise to tell us more.
