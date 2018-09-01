69News at Sunrise

PETS OF THE MONTH: Raven and Clementine

By:

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 09:16 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 09:16 AM EDT

PETS OF THE MONTH: Raven and Clementine

Crystal Roman from Outcast Rescue brought Raven and Clementine, September's pets of the month, along to 69 News Saturday morning.

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

Feature Belt

69News at Sunrise
Good organization will get you to the head of the class!

Good organization will get you to the head of the class!

Health
Try these healthy snack hacks
CNN

Try these healthy snack hacks

CNN National
John McCain through the years
National Archives

John McCain through the years

69News at Sunrise
Chef prepares back-to-school meals at 69 News

Chef prepares back-to-school meals at 69 News

This Week's Circulars

WEATHER ALERTS

FLW: Schuylkill

69News at Sunrise

Latest From The Newsroom

In case you missed it...

Newsprint tariff rejected after US committee vote
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Newsprint tariff rejected after US committee vote

Chef joins 69 News to grill hamburgers for Labor Day

Chef joins 69 News to grill hamburgers for Labor Day

John McCain to be honored in Washington, D.C. funeral service on Saturday

John McCain to be honored in Washington, D.C. funeral service on Saturday

PETS OF THE MONTH: Raven and Clementine

PETS OF THE MONTH: Raven and Clementine

Easton police investigate a report of shots fired

Easton police investigate a report of shots fired

Off the Gridiron – Emmaus Hornet debuts new threads and some new moves
69 News

Off the Gridiron – Emmaus Hornet debuts new threads and some new moves

Ex state trooper arrested after allegedly photographing teen woman in his garage
69 News

Ex state trooper arrested after allegedly photographing teen woman in his garage

Residents pay tribute to McCain at Berks Military History Museum

Residents pay tribute to McCain at Berks Military History Museum

German refinery explosion injures 8, forces residents from homes
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

German refinery explosion injures 8, forces residents from homes

Officials close boat ramps at Blue Marsh Lake after Friday's rain

Officials close boat ramps at Blue Marsh Lake after Friday's rain

Mob violence stuns Germany, revealing deep fault lines over refugees
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Mob violence stuns Germany, revealing deep fault lines over refugees

AG: Duck boat operator cared more about profits than safety
WISH via CNN

AG: Duck boat operator cared more about profits than safety

Why Syria's last battleground could be its deadliest yet
CNN

Why Syria's last battleground could be its deadliest yet

Top Brazilian court bars Lula da Silva from running again for president
Victor Moriyama/Getty Images

Top Brazilian court bars Lula da Silva from running again for president

UK leaders face decision on Brexit
CNN

UK leaders face decision on Brexit

Kim Jong Nam murder: Malaysian police looking for 2 witnesses
TV Asahi via CNN

Kim Jong Nam murder: Malaysian police looking for 2 witnesses

Bobi Wine allowed to leave the country, official says
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Bobi Wine allowed to leave the country, official says

Nearly 3,000 people died in Hurricane Maria
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Nearly 3,000 people died in Hurricane Maria

DeVos: No action on buying guns for schools
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

DeVos: No action on buying guns for schools

Sinking Spring hit hard by heavy rains

Sinking Spring hit hard by heavy rains