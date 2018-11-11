Salvation Army kicks off red kettle campaign
You've seen the red kettles in front of shops.
Perhaps you've dropped your change in there during the holiday season.
It's that time of year again.
The Salvation Army kicked off its red kettle campaign at the PPL Center Friday night. Major Juan Mercado and Major Lydia Mercado joined 69 News Saturday morning to talk about the campaign.
