Schuylkill County chili cookoff to benefit volunteer fire department

Posted: Jan 12, 2019 10:01 AM EST

The 69 News team got to taste some warm chili on a chilly Saturday.

Cheryl Leone of the West Penn Fire Company visited 69 News Saturday morning to share her award-winning chili recipe.

The West Penn Fire Company will be hosting its 5th Annual Chili Cookoff Fun-Raiser on Saturday, Jan.19 from 12 p.m.-3 p.m.

The event will be held at the Galen Glen Vineyard & Winery in Andreas, Schuylkill County, on 255 Winter Mountain Drive.

Leone won the cookoff in 2017.

Below is the recipe for Leone's chili:

Fire House Chili
2017 Chili Cook-off Winner Cheryl Leone

Ingredients:
4 lbs ground chuck
Olive oil (enough to brown meat)
2 150z cans tomato sauce (unseasoned)
3 medium onions, finely chopped
12-15 cloves of garlic, minced
¾ cup chili powder
1 TBSP oregano
1 TBSP salt
2 TBSP ground cumin
1 TBSP hot Sauce
1-1/2 TSP cayenne pepper
1-1/2 lbs (dry) pinto beans
2 TSP liquid smoke
2-3 cups, Galen Glen Cellar Red

Directions:
Soak the beans overnight. Drain and rinse beans. In large pot, brown the beef in olive oil. Add all over ingredients and water to fill the pot. Bring to a boil, then simmer. Enjoy topped with shredded cheese or tortilla chips and a glass of Cellar Red or Chambourcin.

