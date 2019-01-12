Schuylkill County chili cookoff to benefit volunteer fire department

The 69 News team got to taste some warm chili on a chilly Saturday.

Cheryl Leone of the West Penn Fire Company visited 69 News Saturday morning to share her award-winning chili recipe.

The West Penn Fire Company will be hosting its 5th Annual Chili Cookoff Fun-Raiser on Saturday, Jan.19 from 12 p.m.-3 p.m.

The event will be held at the Galen Glen Vineyard & Winery in Andreas, Schuylkill County, on 255 Winter Mountain Drive.

Leone won the cookoff in 2017.

Below is the recipe for Leone's chili:

Fire House Chili

2017 Chili Cook-off Winner Cheryl Leone

Ingredients:

4 lbs ground chuck

Olive oil (enough to brown meat)

2 150z cans tomato sauce (unseasoned)

3 medium onions, finely chopped

12-15 cloves of garlic, minced

¾ cup chili powder

1 TBSP oregano

1 TBSP salt

2 TBSP ground cumin

1 TBSP hot Sauce

1-1/2 TSP cayenne pepper

1-1/2 lbs (dry) pinto beans

2 TSP liquid smoke

2-3 cups, Galen Glen Cellar Red

Directions:

Soak the beans overnight. Drain and rinse beans. In large pot, brown the beef in olive oil. Add all over ingredients and water to fill the pot. Bring to a boil, then simmer. Enjoy topped with shredded cheese or tortilla chips and a glass of Cellar Red or Chambourcin.