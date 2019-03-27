Simple healthy-eating tips
In honor of National Nutrition Month, dietitians and health care workers across the country are promoting healthy lifestyles.
Registered dietitian Judy Tomko with DaVita was in the 69 News kitchen with some healthy recipe ideas.
Lime Caribbean Dressing
2 limes
1/3 cup low fat mayonnaise
2 tablespoons pineapple preserves
1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro ( optional)
Zest one of the limes. In a small bowl, squeeze juice from both limes. Whisk in mayo and pineapple preserves. Fold in lime zest and cilantro. Serve as a dressing for salad or mix with shredded cabbage to make a slaw. Store unused portions in refrigerator for up to 1 week. Makes ½ cup
Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing
2 limes, juiced
2 Tablespoons Raspberry vinegar
2 Tablespoons crushed fresh raspberries
2 Tablespoons regular or sugar free raspberry preserves
2 teaspoons honey or sugar
½ teaspoon kosher salt (optional)
¼ cup canola or grape seed oil
¼ teaspoon dried tarragon
Whisk all except oil together in a small bowl. Gradually whisk in oil until well blended. All ingredients can be shaken together in a tightly closed jar for faster preparation. Serve over spring mix with fresh berries and toasted pecans. Store unused portions up to 1 week in refrigerator. Makes about ¾ cup
Basic Chicken Marinade
½ cup fresh squeezed orange juice ( about 3 oranges or use bottled juice to save time if desired)
¼ cup fresh squeezed lemon juice (about 2 lemons)
1 teaspoon Dijon-style mustard
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
¼ cup canola oil
2 garlic cloves, pressed
¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
1 teaspoon dried tarragon or oregano
Salt and/ or cracked pepper to taste if desired ( optional)
Shake all ingredients together in a medium jar with tightly fitting lid. Pour over boneless skinless thin sliced chicken cutlets or chicken tenders in a gallon freezer storage bag and marinate in refrigerator for 4-6 hours. Grill chicken as desired. Makes 1 cup
Simple healthy-eating tips
