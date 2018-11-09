Sunrise Chef: Fresh Fridays Local Food Market

Fresh Fridays Local Food Market is a local weekly farmers' market held on Arts Walk at Strata West in Center City Allentown May through October.

Market co-owner Nicole Shelly - also co-owner of Godshall Farm - visited the WFMZ kitchen Friday to cook with some locally grown ingredients.

She was joined by market vendors Carolyn Marotta, of Dreamland Farmstead, and Stephanie Fenstermacher,of the Buttered Crumb bakery.

Spring rolls on noodle salad



Spring roll filling

1/2 lb. ground pork mixed with a little soy sauce, sesame oil and salt and pepper

1/2 head of cabbage, sliced thin

A few grated carrots

1 small clove garlic, minced

1 bunch scallions, chopped

Shiitake mushrooms or re-hydrated dried wood ear, if you have any (optional)

Oil for frying

Soy mustard dressing

1/4 cup grainy mustard

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup rice wine vinegar

2 tbl. honey

1 tbl. sesame oil

1/2 tsp. wasabi paste

Salt to taste

Stir fry everything together, starting with the pork and cook the spring rolls right in the wok too. Cook 1 lb. of stir fry noodles for three minutes. Rinse with cold water in a colander, drain and toss with 1 teaspoon sesame oil.

Toss with fresh seasonal julienned vegetables like carrots, Napa cabbage and bok choy. Add dressing. Serve sliced spring rolls on top.



Creamy turmeric sauce with sauteed Rainbow kale (dairy free)

2-3 bunches rainbow chard, sliced

1 can coconut milk

1 tbl. apple cider vinegar

2 tbl. honey

1-2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tsp. turmeric

1 tsp. cinnamon

Sea salt and pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients, except rainbow kale and whisk well. Heat medium saucepan over medium high heat. Add turmeric sauce to pan and simmer for 3-5 minutes. Meanwhile, slice rainbow kale. Add the kale to the pan and stir lightly to mix in. Cover and let simmer until kale is wilted. Remove from heat.

Serve with chicken thighs, zucchini noodles, spaghetti, noodles or spaghetti squash.



Cream cheese pumpkin cupcakes

Makes: 30 cupcakes

Bake: 18-20 minutes at 345 degrees

Cream cheese topping

1 8 oz. package cream cheese (cold or only slightly warmed)

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 tsp vanilla

1/8 tsp salt

Ground cinnamon or white chocolate chips

Pumpkin batter

4 large eggs

2 cups granulated sugar

12 oz. canola or vegetable oil

15 oz. un-spiced pumpkin puree

3 cups all purpose flour (14 oz.)

2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1 ½ tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground ginger

¼ tsp ground cloves, optional based on personal taste

Line standard size muffin pans with wrappers. Start by making the cream cheese topping.

In a medium bowl, add cream cheese and sugar and mix with an electric mixer. Add the egg, vanilla and salt and beat until a smooth consistency. Very small lumps are okay. Store mixture in fridge until ready to use. This is important: if the cream cheese is warm and runny, it will be runny on your cupcake too.

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, sugar, pumpkin and oil. In a separate bowl, sift together the dry ingredients. Using a spatula, mix the dry ingredients into the wet. Do not over mix.

Using an ice cream scoop or a spoon, fill the wrappers 2/3 full with the pumpkin batter. If you’re weighing the batter, each will be 2 oz.

Using a smaller scoop or spoon, drop about a tablespoon or slightly more cream cheese filling on top of each cupcake. Lightly sprinkle cinnamon over the cupcake or drop a few white chocolate chips. Bake until the pumpkin batter is set and not wet.