69News at Sunrise

Taking the tantrums out of birthday parties for kids

By:

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 06:51 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2018 06:51 AM EDT

Taking the tantrums out of birthday parties for kids

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's birthday party season for the little ones!

The summer months bring the most celebrations, but how can you keep temper tantrums to a minimum?

Parenting advocate and the host of the radio show, Parent Nation, Tara Kennedy-Kline joined WFMZ's Eve Russo on 69 News at Sunrise with some tips to help keep the "party peace."

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

Feature Belt

Features
LIVE: Eagle Cam
swfleaglecam.com

LIVE: Eagle Cam

Entertainment
'Avengers' assembles record opening
Marvel via CNN

'Avengers' assembles record opening

Features
Freddy Awards: School performance videos
Photo: Dave Dabour

Freddy Awards: School performance videos

National and World Business
Easy ways to better your credit score
iStock/i_frontier

Easy ways to better your credit score

This Week's Circulars

WEATHER ALERTS

69News at Sunrise

Latest From The Newsroom

In case you missed it...

Allentown JazzFest canceled for 2018
Allentown JazzFest/Facebook

Allentown JazzFest canceled for 2018

Health Beat: Anxiety is treatable

Health Beat: Anxiety is treatable

Immigration and Customs Enforcement head announces plans to retire
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Immigration and Customs Enforcement head announces plans to retire

Allentown men accused of biting, kicking officers in separate incidents

Allentown men accused of biting, kicking officers in separate incidents

Apple faces Wall Street 'panic' over iPhone
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Apple faces Wall Street 'panic' over iPhone

Pets can help you heal, lessen depression

Pets can help you heal, lessen depression

Police, widow blast New York decision to parole 3-time cop killer
WPIX via CNN

Police, widow blast New York decision to parole 3-time cop killer

Superintendent: Upper Perkiomen HS to be closed Tuesday

Superintendent: Upper Perkiomen HS to be closed Tuesday

World's tallest geyser keeps erupting, and scientists aren't sure why
Bob Kovach via CNN

World's tallest geyser keeps erupting, and scientists aren't sure why

Senator Bernie Sanders coming to Allentown
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Senator Bernie Sanders coming to Allentown

The world's oldest spider lived to be 43
Leanda Mason/Dept of Environment and Agriculture/Curtin University via CNN

The world's oldest spider lived to be 43

Trump says 'there's no reason to apologize' for his Muslim ban call
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Trump says 'there's no reason to apologize' for his Muslim ban call

Pennsylvania gun owners fight for cause during Capitol rally
WGAL

Pennsylvania gun owners fight for cause during Capitol rally

Multiple-day threat likely to end tornado-free spell across Central Plains
Brian Davidson/Getty Images

Multiple-day threat likely to end tornado-free spell across Central Plains

Free VIN-etching event in Whitehall Township
cylonka Bsg/SXC

Free VIN-etching event in Whitehall Township

Northampton Co. removes criminal questions from job applications
69 News

Northampton Co. removes criminal questions from job applications

White House correspondents think about changing dinner
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

White House correspondents think about changing dinner

South Korea's Moon Jae-in: Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize
Korea Summit Press Pool2/Getty Images

South Korea's Moon Jae-in: Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize

Vintage road atlases show changing face of the American road trip
Rand McNally via CNN

Vintage road atlases show changing face of the American road trip

Sister of gas station shootout victim charged with hiding car from police
Zach DeWever | 69 News

Sister of gas station shootout victim charged with hiding car from police