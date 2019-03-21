69News at Sunrise

The hottest tech trends for spring!

By:

Posted: Mar 21, 2019 05:47 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 21, 2019 05:47 AM EDT

The hottest tech trends for spring!

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Many people think of updating their homes or wardrobes for spring, but it's also a great time to think about freshening up your tech and accessories.

Brandy Bell-Truskey, from AT&T, joined WFMZ's Eve Russo on 69 News at Sunrise to share some of the hottest spring tech trends.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

Feature Belt

Feature Belt
NCAA Tournament by the numbers
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

NCAA Tournament by the numbers

Lehigh Valley
PHOTOS: 2019 Lehigh Valley Auto Show

PHOTOS: 2019 Lehigh Valley Auto Show

Freddy Awards
Freddy Awards: High School Performances

Freddy Awards: High School Performances

CNN World News
Final supermoon of year occurs Wednesday
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Final supermoon of year occurs Wednesday

This Week's Circulars

69News at Sunrise

Latest From The Newsroom

In case you missed it...

Levi's CEO: Don't put your jeans in the freezer
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images via CNN

Levi's CEO: Don't put your jeans in the freezer

KidsPeace launches addictions treatment program
69 News

KidsPeace launches addictions treatment program

Emilia Clarke reveals she had two life-saving brain surgeries
Getty Images

Emilia Clarke reveals she had two life-saving brain surgeries

Economic Impact Study results announced at opening of Lehigh Valley Auto Show

Economic Impact Study results announced at opening of Lehigh Valley Auto Show

Pentagon IG investigation renews scrutiny of Shanahan's ties to Boeing
Martin H. Simon - Pool/Getty Images

Pentagon IG investigation renews scrutiny of Shanahan's ties to Boeing

Suspect in Easton strip club shooting arraigned

Suspect in Easton strip club shooting arraigned

Reported attempted abduction in Phillipsburg did not happen, police say

Reported attempted abduction in Phillipsburg did not happen, police say

Unknown species found in new treasure trove of fossils found in China
Northwest University Hi'an via CNN

Unknown species found in new treasure trove of fossils found in China

A380 'Flying turtle' ready for take off
Getty Images via CNN

A380 'Flying turtle' ready for take off

Noose hung at Fiat Chrysler plant
Getty Images via CNN

Noose hung at Fiat Chrysler plant

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez graces Time cover
Time via CNN

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez graces Time cover

Nation's first safe injection site may soon get a lease

Nation's first safe injection site may soon get a lease

Trump: Time for US to recognize Golan Heights as part of Israel
Nicholas Kamim/AFP/Getty Images via CNN image

Trump: Time for US to recognize Golan Heights as part of Israel

Suspect in Pottstown armed robbery arrested
Thinkstock

Suspect in Pottstown armed robbery arrested

Driver allegedly crashes into car, hits teen on second pass

Driver allegedly crashes into car, hits teen on second pass

Court tosses lawsuit son of ex-Allentown chief filed against Lehigh County DA
69 News

Court tosses lawsuit son of ex-Allentown chief filed against Lehigh County DA

59 gravesites vandalized at Massachusetts Jewish cemetery
Fall River Police Dept. via CNN

59 gravesites vandalized at Massachusetts Jewish cemetery

Baby cough syrup is recalled after bacterial contamination
FDA

Baby cough syrup is recalled after bacterial contamination

Go Go Gadjet to return for kickoff of Downtown Alive series
Matt Roth | 69 News

Go Go Gadjet to return for kickoff of Downtown Alive series

Unsolved Atlanta child murders back under the microscope
AP via CNN

Unsolved Atlanta child murders back under the microscope