69News at Sunrise

WFMZ, Salvation Army prepare for Coat Drive

By:

Posted: Nov 08, 2018 09:42 AM EST

Updated: Nov 08, 2018 12:42 PM EST

WFMZ, Salvation Army prepare for Coat Drive

Winter weather is creeping upon us, but many people can't afford a coat to keep them warm.

Donate your new or gently used coats during the 4th annual WFMZ Coat Drive Friday night.

Drop boxes will be set up from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the WFMZ Gate at 7th and Hamilton streets. Then we'll have staff collecting coats and a drop-off lane on Hamilton Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. before the Lehigh Valley Phantoms game.

WFMZ's Lenneia Batiste was at the PPL Center Thursday morning with details about how you can pitch in.

MORE:  Almost time for the WFMZ Coat Drive

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

Feature Belt

Health
Top 10 germ-infested spots

Top 10 germ-infested spots

CNN National
Election Day 2018
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Election Day 2018

Odd News
Twin sisters give birth to daughters an hour apart
KGPE via CNN

Twin sisters give birth to daughters an hour apart

News
Totally new jetliner unveiled for US fliers
CNN image

Totally new jetliner unveiled for US fliers

This Week's Circulars

69News at Sunrise

Latest From The Newsroom

In case you missed it...

CBD-infused beverages could hit shelves sooner than you think
CNN image

CBD-infused beverages could hit shelves sooner than you think

$10,000 reward offered in Lansdale cold case homicide
69 News

$10,000 reward offered in Lansdale cold case homicide

New voting system coming to Berks County
69 News

New voting system coming to Berks County

Man arrives home, interrupts armed robbery

Man arrives home, interrupts armed robbery

How Harry Potter inspired Foursquare cofounder
David Sprague/Universal Studios

How Harry Potter inspired Foursquare cofounder

Former NY AG won't be charged in abuse investigation
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former NY AG won't be charged in abuse investigation

9 things under $25 that will keep you safe while driving this winter
Darren McCollester/Getty Images

9 things under $25 that will keep you safe while driving this winter

Halsey appears to address John Mayer romance rumors
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Halsey appears to address John Mayer romance rumors

Water main break affects service in Bernville Borough
69 News

Water main break affects service in Bernville Borough

Diocese of Allentown to create compensation program for clergy abuse survivors

Diocese of Allentown to create compensation program for clergy abuse survivors

What we know about the gunman in the Thousand Oaks bar shooting
KABC via CNN

What we know about the gunman in the Thousand Oaks bar shooting

Officials serve search warrant in Pottstown after drug activity

Officials serve search warrant in Pottstown after drug activity

Dubai Police start training on flying motorbikes
Hoversurf via CNN

Dubai Police start training on flying motorbikes

69-year-old Dutchman starts legal bid to become 20 years younger
Leon Neal/Getty Images

69-year-old Dutchman starts legal bid to become 20 years younger

Enter a new dimension: Will.i.am's augmented reality revolution
CNN image

Enter a new dimension: Will.i.am's augmented reality revolution

WFMZ, Salvation Army prepare for Coat Drive

WFMZ, Salvation Army prepare for Coat Drive

Deputy killed in California bar attack was to retire soon
Ventura Co. Sheriff's Office via CNN

Deputy killed in California bar attack was to retire soon

Dieruff High School to upgrade planetarium

Dieruff High School to upgrade planetarium

Hottest tech gadgets for the holidays

Hottest tech gadgets for the holidays

Trump administration weakens birth control coverage mandate
Shutterstock via CNN

Trump administration weakens birth control coverage mandate