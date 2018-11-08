WFMZ, Salvation Army prepare for Coat Drive
Winter weather is creeping upon us, but many people can't afford a coat to keep them warm.
Donate your new or gently used coats during the 4th annual WFMZ Coat Drive Friday night.
Drop boxes will be set up from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the WFMZ Gate at 7th and Hamilton streets. Then we'll have staff collecting coats and a drop-off lane on Hamilton Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. before the Lehigh Valley Phantoms game.
WFMZ's Lenneia Batiste was at the PPL Center Thursday morning with details about how you can pitch in.
MORE: Almost time for the WFMZ Coat Drive
