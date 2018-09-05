'Doggie Swim Day' to benefit Animal Rescue League of Berks

LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Dogs in Berks County will be given their day of fun in the sun before summer comes to an end.

"Doggie Swim Day" at The Swim Club at Green Valley Country Club near Sinking Spring will benefit the Animal Rescue League of Berks County.

The swim is set for this Saturday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the club, which is located at 150 Green Valley Road in Lower Heidelberg Township.

The donation of $5 per dog will go directly to the ARL.

Bellco Federal Credit Union will also be on hand with a bake sale to raise money for the ARL, and dogs will be provided with complimentary treats, courtesy of Keller Williams Platinum Realty.