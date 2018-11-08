Police: 2 East Penn Manufacturing employees planned theft of battery

Andrew Valentino | 69 News

FLEETWOOD, Pa. - Fleetwood police received information about a possible theft at East Penn Manufacturing location.

Two employees were planning to privately sell an industrial battery valued around $4,500 to a member of the public for $1,000.

Fleetwood Police set up surveillance, observed the transaction and arrested the subjects in cooperation with members of the East Penn Manufacturing management team.

The two employees had their preliminary arraignment and were released on their on recognizance in lieu of $25,000 bail.