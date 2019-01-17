2 injured after driver repeatedly slams into car, building
RICHMOND TWP., Pa. - Police have released the names of the three people involved in a bizarre crash Wednesday morning in Richmond Township that left two vehicles mangled and part of a pub damaged.
It happened at 1634 Moselem Springs Road, also known as Route 662, in front of McArdle's Pub.
Police say Peter Tarnoski, of Reading, and Michael Berg, of Blandon, were sitting inside the car waiting for the pub to open when a white truck, driven by George Stichter, of Shoemakersville, for an unknown reason, left the road and smashed into the back of the car, causing the car to hit the pub.
The truck kept going.
"And then careened off the car and went across the road," said Chief Steven Stinsky with the Fleetwood Police. "The truck backed up and struck the car again."
Fire responders freed Tarnoski and Berg and they were rushed to the hospital.
"This guy was out of control and I didn't know what to do so I just called 911," said Larry Pickar, the owner of McArdle's Pub.
Police said in a release that a witness at the scene said Stichter hit the car "multiple times" before exiting the truck, and Tarnoski and Berg were trapped in their car.
"Well, it's more than a minor injury," said Stinsky.
According to police, both are are in critical condition at Reading Hospital.
Pickar said he was inside getting ready to open when he heard a crash.
He said when he went to check what happened and noticed his door was broken. He looked out the window to see one car continuously ramming another.
"There was a continual smash of the car and they didn't stop. It wasn't just an initial accident. It just kept going and going and kept ramming the car into the building," said Pickar.
He said there is damage to his business, but his focus turned to the people in the car.
"It was a terrible accident and it just continued on," he said.
Stichter was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI and transported to Penn State St. Joseph's Hospital where he provided a blood sample for analysis. Charges are pending receipt of laboratory analysis.
It is not clear what led to the accident.
