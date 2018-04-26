2 men sought in armed robbery of Dollar General in Reading 69 News Know something? Say something by contacting Crime Alert Berks County via anonymous text to 847411 , starting the message with keyword alertberks , or by calling 877-373-9913 . Tips can also be submitted at alertberks.org . [ + - ]

READING, Pa. - Reading police are searching for a pair of armed robbers.

The two men, both wearing hooded sweatshirts, robbed the Family Dollar store in the 200 block of Lancaster Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police did not reveal what kind of weapons the men had or how much money they got away with.

If you recognize either man in the surveillance photos, contact Crime Alert Berks County via anonymous text to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks. You can also submit a tip by calling 877-373-9913 or going to Crime Alert's website.