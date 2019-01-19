2 shot in Reading early Saturday morning
Both shot in the leg
READING, Pa. - A 30-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting in Reading Saturday morning.
According to Captain Paul Reilly from the Reading Police Department, officers responded to the area of 11th and Elm Streets at approximately 4:40 a.m. for a report of a fight and possible shots fired.
Police found the woman with gunshot wounds to her legs at the scene. The male arrived at the Reading Hospital in a personal vehicle. He also had a gunshot wound to the leg.
The investigation is on-going. No one is in custody. Anyone with any information is asked to call 610-655-6116 or Berks Crime Alert.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
2 shot in Reading early Saturday morning
A 30-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.Read More »
- Snow preparations underway in Berks County
- Reading Fire + Ice Fest underway ahead of winter storm
- PHOTOS: 2019 Reading Fire + Ice Fest
- Request from Kutztown police for volunteers to get 'inebriated' goes viral
- AAA, UGI remind Berks residents of storm safety tips
- Greater Berks Food Bank to offer food distributions to government workers
Latest From The Newsroom
- Slop storm brings mix of snow, ice, and rain to the area this weekend
- VIDEO: Meteorologist Christina Anthony's 8am Forecast
- Full commercial vehicle bans to begin Saturday afternoon
- Allentown hospital used in new film
- Updated Automania comes to Allentown
- Truck drivers prepare for weekend commercial vehicle ban
- 2 shot in Reading early Saturday morning
- Allentown crews face task of clearing roads before Sunday deep-freeze
- 2 shot in Wilson Borough Saturday morning
- Snow preparations underway in Berks County