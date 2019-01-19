2 shot in Reading early Saturday morning

READING, Pa. - A 30-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting in Reading Saturday morning.

According to Captain Paul Reilly from the Reading Police Department, officers responded to the area of 11th and Elm Streets at approximately 4:40 a.m. for a report of a fight and possible shots fired.

Police found the woman with gunshot wounds to her legs at the scene. The male arrived at the Reading Hospital in a personal vehicle. He also had a gunshot wound to the leg.

The investigation is on-going. No one is in custody. Anyone with any information is asked to call 610-655-6116 or Berks Crime Alert.