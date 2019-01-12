2 suspected of using fake money to buy gift cards in Berks County

EXETER TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County are searching for two people they said used fake money to buy gift cards.

Exeter Township police said a man and a woman presented counterfeit $10 and $20 bills when purchasing Green DOT gift cards at the Giant on 4655 Perkiomen Avenue.

The suspects purchased the gift cards on Jan.7 at about 8:10 p.m. The suspects left the area in a white minivan style vehicle.

Anyone with information pertaining to these counterfeit money purchases or can identify either suspect or the suspect vehicle is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Alert Berks County. Cash rewards are available up to $10,000 if the tip leads to an arrest.

Anonymous tips may be submitted by either calling 1(877) 373-9913, downloading the ALERTBERKS app on your mobile device, or by using your mobile phone to text tips to 847411 and typing ALERTBERKS + your tip.

Additional information may be found at alertberks.org.

People can also contact the Exeter Township Police Officer Daniel Fox, Ph/610-779-1490 or email: dfox@exeterpolice.com.

