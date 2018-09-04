A beautiful Labor Day at Blue Marsh Lake after rough weekend

BERNVILLE, Pa. - On a hot and steamy Labor Day, hundreds took advantage of the cool water at Blue Marsh Lake.

"Here out on a boat, wakeboarding, tubing, swimming, having a good time," Blue Marsh visitor Chris Damone said.

As a tradition, Damone said he and his family come back to Blue Marsh Lake every Labor Day."

Come out on the water and pretty much spend the whole day here before heading back to work," Damone said.

On the beach side of the lake, a young girl, Jesalina, said she cooled off by swimming and squirting water guns with her family. "I'm having lots of fun," she explained, "…playing with my cousins, playing in the water."

"Once you get in, it's cold but after a while you enjoy the water. It's nice! Especially since we haven't had this weather in a long time," visitor Avilo Barrera said as he stepped out of the water.

While it certainly was a beautiful Labor Day, that wasn't the case this whole summer. Just this past weekend, the Blue Marsh Lake had to close the boat ramp because of rising flood waters.

"First and foremost, we're a flood control reservoir, so the number one purpose for this lake is to prevent downstream flooding," Park Ranger Scott Graham said.

The heavy rain on Friday caused the lake to rise about four feet, which isn't a first for this summer. In total, the lake closed five times this year due to high water. Also, bacteria levels were high.

"It's not normal. We haven't had a problem for quite a few years with the high bacteria readings. This year was abnormal," Natural Resource Manager of Blue Marsh Lake Scott Sunderland said.

The boat ramps re-opened on Sunday, just in time for Labor Day. "We tried to get the lake back down as fast as we could to get ready for the Labor Day weekend and get people out here," Graham said.

The message for all those hitting the water this week is to wear a life jacket. When you're out on a boat, kayak, jet ski, whatever it is," Graham said.