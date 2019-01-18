AAA, UGI remind Berks residents of storm safety tips

WEST READING, Pa. - AAA says if you must travel this weekend, there are steps you can take to stay safe. Berks-based UGI is also offering tips ahead of the expected plunge in temperatures.

As drivers are out on highways this weekend, snow is not the only concern, but ice as well. Be it on the road or at home, winter is giving the area a slap of snow and cold this weekend.

"We're going to prepare not only ourselves, but also our car," said Cheryl Gouker with AAA Reading/Berks.

AAA Reading/Berks is reminding drivers of what to do ahead of this weekend's expected snowfall. Apart from the basic snow driving tips, experts say to pack an emergency kit filled with food, first aid supplies and for those who don't have a cell phone, a track phone with a few minutes on it.

"You want to make sure you have a cell phone and a flashlight and have fresh batteries," said Gouker.

They also say to check your car's tire pressure, fluids and battery.

"If your vehicle's battery is three to four years of age, it may be on its last legs and certainly the first really frigid temperature drop is going to perhaps kill that battery," said Gouker.

Officials with Berks-based UGI say the bitter cold coming our way could put a strain on heating systems.

"You're in the low single digits. You're heating equipment, homeowners' heating equipment, may have trouble keeping up," said Joe Swope, a spokesman for UGI.

They also remind you to know where your gas meter is when you're shoveling snow.

"It's really important that you don't use snow blowers and snow plows and run them into meters," said Swope.

UGI also said it is increasing gas leak patrols.

Some of its trucks can go around and detect even trace amounts of methane gas.