Berks

After 50 years, Pit Stop Tavern and Restaurant changing gears

By:

Posted: Mar 22, 2019 11:00 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 22, 2019 11:05 PM EDT

After 50 years, Pit Stop Tavern and Restaurant changing gears

After more than 50 years of filling the walls with license plates, signed photos, and other racing memorabilia, The Pit Stop Tavern and Restaurant near Boyertown is changing gears.

"It's just reached its time," restaurant owner Michael Rohrbach said. "We just felt over the years, different owners, it's gone up and down in popularity."

Saturday is the last day for The Pit Stop. It's re-opening on April 5 as the history-themed "Decades Speakeasy and Restaurant."

"The 1900s all the way up to the 1990s, the idea is to come into the restaurant, you're going to get a glimpse of Boyertown and the whole country for those decades," Rohrbach said. 

Longtime customer Craig Collins said, for him, the change is bittersweet. "There's a lot of memories around here," Collins said. 

'We came here when we first got married and the kids grew up, they liked to come here." 

For those who still want a piece of the Pit Stop's history, the restaurant on North Reading Avenue is revving up for a silent auction of all those old racing items on Saturday at noon.

"We have a little bit of everything," Rohrbach said. "…drawings by a famous artist that are signed, large framed posters." 

The biggest auction item, a picture featuring the restaurants' original owner standing near a racecar, has a retail value of at least $1,000.

Another prize item is one of the original tires from the racecar in that picture. "An incredible find for collectors, car enthusiasts, anyone that's been connected with the Pit Stop in the past," Rohrbach said.

As the current restaurant concept crosses the finish line, Rohrbach says he's excited to see what comes next.

"Coming up with a new concept, new name, make it successful like it was years ago," Rohrbach said. 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Berks Area News

Reading Hourly Forecast

09:33 AM

  • WNW 24 mph
  • -4°
  • 62%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Berks Regional News

Grant to help ease persistent parking pains in West Reading
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Grant to help ease persistent parking pains in West Reading

Go Go Gadjet to return for kickoff of Downtown Alive series
Matt Roth | 69 News

Go Go Gadjet to return for kickoff of Downtown Alive series

SEIU approves tentative contract for Berks Heim employees
Irene Snyder | 69 News

SEIU approves tentative contract for Berks Heim employees

Reading Eagle's former newsroom staffers react to bankruptcy
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Reading Eagle's former newsroom staffers react to bankruptcy

First female space shuttle pilot speaks at Penn State Berks
NASA

First female space shuttle pilot speaks at Penn State Berks

Spring's arrival has many excited for warmer weather
Tom Rader | 69 News

Spring's arrival has many excited for warmer weather

Reading Eagle files for bankruptcy protection, seeks buyer
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Reading Eagle files for bankruptcy protection, seeks buyer

Pa. Redistricting Reform Commission sets meeting in Berks

Pa. Redistricting Reform Commission sets meeting in Berks

Jersey Mike's opens 2nd Berks store at Broadcasting Square
Chad Bliimline | 69 News

Jersey Mike's opens 2nd Berks store at Broadcasting Square

Demolition allows last look inside Bowl-O-Rama in Exeter
69 News

Demolition allows last look inside Bowl-O-Rama in Exeter

5 people arrested on drug, weapons charges in Reading

5 people arrested on drug, weapons charges in Reading

Therapy dog takes part in 'story hour' at Oley library
Julia Rose | 69 News

Therapy dog takes part in 'story hour' at Oley library

West Reading council accepts resignation of charged member
West Reading

West Reading council accepts resignation of charged member

Calls to shut down pipeline intensify with rally at Capitol
Katiera Winfrey | 69 News

Calls to shut down pipeline intensify with rally at Capitol

Senior club has made thousands of quilts for those in need
Jim Vasil | 69 News

Senior club has made thousands of quilts for those in need

Bell Alley Pretzel shuts door after 74 years in business
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Bell Alley Pretzel shuts door after 74 years in business

PSP trooper not guilty of careless driving in fatal crash
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

PSP trooper not guilty of careless driving in fatal crash

BCIU a stop on Sen. Casey's tour of Pa. child care centers
Julie Bunnick | Berks County Intermediate Unit

BCIU a stop on Sen. Casey's tour of Pa. child care centers

Lower Alsace mourns loss of township's longtime fire chief
Bill Seiders | 69 News

Lower Alsace mourns loss of township's longtime fire chief

US Supreme Court to revisit life sentence of DC-area sniper

US Supreme Court to revisit life sentence of DC-area sniper

Construction detour returns to Perkiomen Avenue in Mt. Penn
QuadCopter 69

Construction detour returns to Perkiomen Avenue in Mt. Penn

Berks tourism bureau moving forward with improvement plan
Google

Berks tourism bureau moving forward with improvement plan

Muhlenberg decides on location for public works building
Google

Muhlenberg decides on location for public works building

Dozens of cats rescued from home 2 weeks after owner dies
Katiera Winfrey | 69 News

Dozens of cats rescued from home 2 weeks after owner dies

Wendy Davis part of latest 'Topton Heroes' trading card set
69 News

Wendy Davis part of latest 'Topton Heroes' trading card set

Fiesta Fridays to feature Fightins as 'Los Peleadores'

Fiesta Fridays to feature Fightins as 'Los Peleadores'

Albright, BCHC sign agreement to benefit pre-med students
69 News

Albright, BCHC sign agreement to benefit pre-med students

Pa. State Police sued over bulldozer death of pot suspect
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Pa. State Police sued over bulldozer death of pot suspect

Reading to resume yard waste collection on March 25
69 News

Reading to resume yard waste collection on March 25

Event raises money for man donating kidney to friend's mom
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Event raises money for man donating kidney to friend's mom

'Belle of the Ball' provides new, gently-used prom gowns
69 News

'Belle of the Ball' provides new, gently-used prom gowns

Berks girl is walking thousands of miles to help others

Berks girl is walking thousands of miles to help others

Reading Royals fall on the road to Thunder in New York

Reading Royals fall on the road to Thunder in New York

Dog dies in fire that damaged 2 homes in Birdsboro
Tom Kelly

Dog dies in fire that damaged 2 homes in Birdsboro

Miss Teen Reading 2019 crowned during scholarship pageant
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Miss Teen Reading 2019 crowned during scholarship pageant

Man captured in Stony Creek charged with attempted murder

Man captured in Stony Creek charged with attempted murder

Fire chief hospitalized after truck hits Birdsboro building

Fire chief hospitalized after truck hits Birdsboro building

Man going blind on tour of hockey arenas, visits Royals
Irene Snyder | 69 News

Man going blind on tour of hockey arenas, visits Royals

Beloved Reading Hospital volunteer dies at 99
69 News

Beloved Reading Hospital volunteer dies at 99

Berks pubs, restaurants brace for St. Patrick's Day rush
Jim Vasil | 69 News

Berks pubs, restaurants brace for St. Patrick's Day rush

After tragedy, faith groups show support for Berks Muslims
Matthew Mckew via CNN

After tragedy, faith groups show support for Berks Muslims

Hamburg man to serve prison time for escape from police

Hamburg man to serve prison time for escape from police

Tom Rader's 4 p.m. update on suspect capture in Stony Creek
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Tom Rader's 4 p.m. update on suspect capture in Stony Creek

PHOTOS: Police search for armed man in Stony Creek
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

PHOTOS: Police search for armed man in Stony Creek

Spotted lanternfly quarantine grows to include Pa. capital
69 News

Spotted lanternfly quarantine grows to include Pa. capital

Police apprehend armed suspect sought in Stony Creek

Police apprehend armed suspect sought in Stony Creek

Police converge on Stony Creek in search of man with gun
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Police converge on Stony Creek in search of man with gun

Pennsylvania SPCA rescues 20 dogs from Ephrata property
Pennsylvania SPCA

Pennsylvania SPCA rescues 20 dogs from Ephrata property

Free microchip clinic set for Exeter residents' dogs, cats

Free microchip clinic set for Exeter residents' dogs, cats

Boyertown Area School District considers new boundary lines
Boyertown Area School District

Boyertown Area School District considers new boundary lines