After 50 years, Pit Stop Tavern and Restaurant changing gears

After more than 50 years of filling the walls with license plates, signed photos, and other racing memorabilia, The Pit Stop Tavern and Restaurant near Boyertown is changing gears.

"It's just reached its time," restaurant owner Michael Rohrbach said. "We just felt over the years, different owners, it's gone up and down in popularity."

Saturday is the last day for The Pit Stop. It's re-opening on April 5 as the history-themed "Decades Speakeasy and Restaurant."

"The 1900s all the way up to the 1990s, the idea is to come into the restaurant, you're going to get a glimpse of Boyertown and the whole country for those decades," Rohrbach said.

Longtime customer Craig Collins said, for him, the change is bittersweet. "There's a lot of memories around here," Collins said.

'We came here when we first got married and the kids grew up, they liked to come here."

For those who still want a piece of the Pit Stop's history, the restaurant on North Reading Avenue is revving up for a silent auction of all those old racing items on Saturday at noon.

"We have a little bit of everything," Rohrbach said. "…drawings by a famous artist that are signed, large framed posters."

The biggest auction item, a picture featuring the restaurants' original owner standing near a racecar, has a retail value of at least $1,000.

Another prize item is one of the original tires from the racecar in that picture. "An incredible find for collectors, car enthusiasts, anyone that's been connected with the Pit Stop in the past," Rohrbach said.

As the current restaurant concept crosses the finish line, Rohrbach says he's excited to see what comes next.

"Coming up with a new concept, new name, make it successful like it was years ago," Rohrbach said.