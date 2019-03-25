Albright, Drexel put students on new path to nursing degree
READING, Pa. - Drexel University is about to expand its health education offerings to students in Berks County.
The university and Albright College announced Monday an agreement that will provide Albright students interested in nursing the opportunity to earn two degrees -- a bachelor of science degree from Albright and a bachelor of science in nursing degree from Drexel -- within four years.
"Nursing is one of the fastest growing occupations in the nation," said Karen Campbell, acting provost and vice president for academic affairs at Albright College in Reading. "This agreement gives Albright students a new avenue to pursue, while maintaining the ability to cross intellectual and cultural boundaries and tailor their own path in earning an Albright bachelor of science degree."
As many as 20 Albright students will be permitted to participate in the program each semester. Candidates must maintain a 3.0 GPA while earning the Albright degree and completing prerequisites for Drexel's Accelerated Career Entry (ACE) BSN program.
"This is an opportunity for Albright students to pursue nursing as a profession and to be the catalyst for positive change of the health care delivery system," said Kymberlee Montgomery, associate dean of nursing and interprofessional education and chief academic nursing officer at Drexel University in Philadelphia.
The Drexel University College of Nursing and Health Professions' (CNHP) full-time, 11-month ACE program offers an intense education in nursing science, with four consecutive 10-week terms that include clinical work and facilitated entrance into nursing practice.
Monday's announcement came a little more than a month after Drexel and Tower Health signed a 20-year agreement to establish a four-year campus of Drexel's College of Medicine in Wyomissing.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Pray for Luci: GoFundMe helping 5-year-old victim of abuse
A 5-year-old girl from Berks County is in a fight for her life, with her father and other family members by her side on a long road to recovery.Read More »
- St. Lawrence woman charged in abuse of 5-year-old girl
- Santander Arena expansion underway with building's facelift
- Albright, Drexel put students on new path to nursing degree
- USA Today poll: Kutztown Folk Festival among best in country
- US Rep. Houlahan urges transparency with Mueller report
- Reading Royals file lawsuit against city parking authority
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Girl shot in Allentown while walking with friends near Allentown Central Catholic High School
- Updated St. Lawrence woman charged in abuse of 5-year-old girl
- New Jersey Senate delays vote on marijuana bill
- 4 arrested in connection to Pottstown stabbing
- Updated Suspect in fatal Upper Macungie shooting traded death threats with victim, police say
- Santander Arena expansion underway with building's facelift
- Pa. Dept. of Education agrees to resolve investigation into alternative education programs
- Updated Woman charged in shooting death of boyfriend: 'He was trying to stab me with a knife'
- Updated Health Beat: Disease detectives
- Updated North Catasauqua teen accused of assaulting girl for years