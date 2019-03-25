Albright, Drexel put students on new path to nursing degree

READING, Pa. - Drexel University is about to expand its health education offerings to students in Berks County.

The university and Albright College announced Monday an agreement that will provide Albright students interested in nursing the opportunity to earn two degrees -- a bachelor of science degree from Albright and a bachelor of science in nursing degree from Drexel -- within four years.

"Nursing is one of the fastest growing occupations in the nation," said Karen Campbell, acting provost and vice president for academic affairs at Albright College in Reading. "This agreement gives Albright students a new avenue to pursue, while maintaining the ability to cross intellectual and cultural boundaries and tailor their own path in earning an Albright bachelor of science degree."

As many as 20 Albright students will be permitted to participate in the program each semester. Candidates must maintain a 3.0 GPA while earning the Albright degree and completing prerequisites for Drexel's Accelerated Career Entry (ACE) BSN program.

"This is an opportunity for Albright students to pursue nursing as a profession and to be the catalyst for positive change of the health care delivery system," said Kymberlee Montgomery, associate dean of nursing and interprofessional education and chief academic nursing officer at Drexel University in Philadelphia.

The Drexel University College of Nursing and Health Professions' (CNHP) full-time, 11-month ACE program offers an intense education in nursing science, with four consecutive 10-week terms that include clinical work and facilitated entrance into nursing practice.

Monday's announcement came a little more than a month after Drexel and Tower Health signed a 20-year agreement to establish a four-year campus of Drexel's College of Medicine in Wyomissing.