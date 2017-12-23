All kinds out for last-minute shopping
Lots of reasons people brave the stores.
TILDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - As the holiday weekend kicked off, parking lots and highways were bustling in Tilden Township.
Shoppers were down to the wire looking for last-minute gifts and stocking stuffers.
"I'll get bulk of my presents early on and I have five things that I have to buy today which brought me probably to five different stores," said Heidi Glenn who stopped by Walmart Friday evening.
Cabela's was also busy with shoppers.
"Because I'm a slacker. I just kinda lost track of different odds and ends," said Erica Zaveta who dropped into Cabela's for a gift for her sister's dog.
While many dropped in for those on their nice list, others came to snag some deals for themselves.
"Just some shopping for myself, I got everybody else done so know it's my turn," said Frank Giambrone outside of Cabela's.
"[I was] heading home and I was looking for a pair of bedroom slippers. My son got me a [Cabela's] gift card a couple years ago. I finally got a chance to use it," said Bob Frantz.
The roads could be packed this weekend as millions are expected to head to the stores, and millions more are expected to hit the roads, rails or skies over the next week.
Zaveta is also one of millions of holiday travelers. She came to the area from Asheville, North Carolina a few days ago.
"[Traffic] was actually pretty rough. We actually waited on the highway for like an hour -- me and my dog," added Zaveta.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Police locate missing Berks County man
Man found safe.Read More »
- Young patients receive gift to help pass time in hospital
- Renovations planned at ADAPPT halfway house in Reading
- All kinds out for last-minute shopping
- From fish to flowers, last-minute Christmas rush underway
- Students donate gift baskets to cancer patients
- Reading firefighters answer call to fulfill Christmas wishes
Latest From The Newsroom
- Last-minute gift ideas at Lehigh Valley Mall
- New Jersey woman indicted for assaulting police officer
- History's Headlines: Christmas in a world at war
- Young patients receive gift to help pass time in hospital
- Police: Suspect in Bethlehem Twp. standoff is dead
- Renovations planned at ADAPPT halfway house in Reading
- All kinds out for last-minute shopping
- Christmas is on hold for one Bethlehem family
- Bethlehem Township residents react to standoff
- Trenton man arrested in connection with sexual assault