All kinds out for last-minute shopping

VIDEO: Last minute Christmas shopping...

TILDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - As the holiday weekend kicked off, parking lots and highways were bustling in Tilden Township.

Shoppers were down to the wire looking for last-minute gifts and stocking stuffers.

"I'll get bulk of my presents early on and I have five things that I have to buy today which brought me probably to five different stores," said Heidi Glenn who stopped by Walmart Friday evening.

Cabela's was also busy with shoppers.

"Because I'm a slacker. I just kinda lost track of different odds and ends," said Erica Zaveta who dropped into Cabela's for a gift for her sister's dog.

While many dropped in for those on their nice list, others came to snag some deals for themselves.

"Just some shopping for myself, I got everybody else done so know it's my turn," said Frank Giambrone outside of Cabela's.

"[I was] heading home and I was looking for a pair of bedroom slippers. My son got me a [Cabela's] gift card a couple years ago. I finally got a chance to use it," said Bob Frantz.

The roads could be packed this weekend as millions are expected to head to the stores, and millions more are expected to hit the roads, rails or skies over the next week.

Zaveta is also one of millions of holiday travelers. She came to the area from Asheville, North Carolina a few days ago.

"[Traffic] was actually pretty rough. We actually waited on the highway for like an hour -- me and my dog," added Zaveta.