All Reading public schools to close early Thursday

69 News Amanda Stout Elementary School in Reading

READING, Pa. - The Reading School District has expanded Thursday's early dismissal to include all of the city's public schools.

Originally, only students at Southern, Southwest, and Northwest middle schools were to be sent home early, as was the case on Wednesday, because of no central air conditioning in those three buildings.

The district, however, announced Wednesday evening that all of its schools will operate on an early dismissal schedule on Thursday, September 6.

That means elementary schools will dismiss their students at 12:15 p.m., middle schools at 11:30 a.m., the intermediate school at 11:45 a.m., and the high school at 12:55 p.m.

Kindergarten bus students at Millmont and AES/13th and Green will be dismissed at 11:45 a.m.; RKAA-City Line and Glenside will dismiss at 1:15 p.m.

Morning pre-kindergarten classes will dismiss at their regular time; there will be no afternoon pre-kindergarten.

All students will be served lunch before being dismissed. They will also be allowed to take water with them to school in the morning.

The forecast for Thursday calls for a high temperature of 90 degrees in Reading, but the humidity will make it feel more like 101, according to AccuWeather.

LINK: Forecast for Berks County

There is relief in sight to the extreme heat and humidity. The high temperature will be only 80 degrees on Friday, 74 on Saturday, and 68 on Sunday.

This is the second consecutive week that weather has forced a change in the district's schedule. All schools dismissed early last Tuesday and Wednesday.