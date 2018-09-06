All Reading public schools to close early Thursday
All students will be served lunch before dismissal
READING, Pa. - The Reading School District has expanded Thursday's early dismissal to include all of the city's public schools.
Originally, only students at Southern, Southwest, and Northwest middle schools were to be sent home early, as was the case on Wednesday, because of no central air conditioning in those three buildings.
The district, however, announced Wednesday evening that all of its schools will operate on an early dismissal schedule on Thursday, September 6.
That means elementary schools will dismiss their students at 12:15 p.m., middle schools at 11:30 a.m., the intermediate school at 11:45 a.m., and the high school at 12:55 p.m.
Kindergarten bus students at Millmont and AES/13th and Green will be dismissed at 11:45 a.m.; RKAA-City Line and Glenside will dismiss at 1:15 p.m.
Morning pre-kindergarten classes will dismiss at their regular time; there will be no afternoon pre-kindergarten.
All students will be served lunch before being dismissed. They will also be allowed to take water with them to school in the morning.
The forecast for Thursday calls for a high temperature of 90 degrees in Reading, but the humidity will make it feel more like 101, according to AccuWeather.
LINK: Forecast for Berks County
There is relief in sight to the extreme heat and humidity. The high temperature will be only 80 degrees on Friday, 74 on Saturday, and 68 on Sunday.
This is the second consecutive week that weather has forced a change in the district's schedule. All schools dismissed early last Tuesday and Wednesday.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
All Reading public schools to close early Thursday
The Reading School District has expanded Thursday's early dismissal to include all of the city's public schools.Read More »
- Argument leads to gun being pulled at Walmart, police say
- Senator Schwank hosts aging parent conference
- Greater Berks Food Bank still recovering from flooding
- Pa. Sen. Schwank hosts aging parent conference in Reading
- Man reportedly shot in the leg in Reading
- Beating the heat: Crystal Cave offers underground escape
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Another scorcher Thursday but scattered t-storms later in the day
- Updated Heat wave impacts students in schools with no air conditioning
- Updated All Reading public schools to close early Thursday
- Updated Man reportedly shot in the leg in Reading
- Man pleads guilty to Chester County road rage killing
- Allentown City Council dismisses civil service amendments
- #MeToo movement founder speaks at Lafayette College
- Senator Schwank hosts aging parent conference
- Greater Berks Food Bank still recovering from flooding
- Pa. Sen. Schwank hosts aging parent conference in Reading