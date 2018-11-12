Alvernia University dorm catches on fire, no students injured
READING, Pa. - Police responded to a fire at a residence hall at Alvernia University on Monday.
The fire was at Judge Hall and all students were safely evacuated with no injuries.
Four students were displaced.
Alvernia is working to find them replacement housing on campus.
The preliminary cause of the fire appears to be some malfunction of the heater or air conditioning unit in the dorm, but no official cause has been determined.
The fire remains under investigation.
