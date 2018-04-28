Analyst reacts to Berks County political shake up

READING, Pa. - Of the four men elected to serve Berks County on Capitol Hill, one has stepped down, another will resign in the coming weeks, and a third has chosen not to seek another term.

That leaves only Republican U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker hoping to remain in office, but even if the freshman congressman wins re-election, he, too, won't represent Berks County in the coming year.

That's thanks to the map of Pennsylvania's congressional districts being redrawn by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court as part of a lawsuit filed by Democratic voters, who claimed that the state's current map unfairly favors Republicans.

Come January, Berks will be excluded from Smucker's district, leaving the county represented by three members of Congress instead of four.

"This entire process endangers the people's right to hold accountable those determining who represents them in Congress," Smucker said of the court's ruling in February.

Republican U.S. Rep. Ryan Costello cited the new map as one of the reasons he chose not to seek a third term. His largely suburban district was redrawn to include the heavily Democratic city of Reading.

Political analyst and professor emeritus of political science at Kutztown University, Dr. Jack Treadway, sees all of this as rare political air.

"I'm not aware of this magnitude,” Treadway said. "With the retirements and the complete shake up of the districts, clearly it’s going to be much more difficult for these Republican incumbents than it has been."

Treadway says he expects new political leaders to emerge.

"Clearly, there are going to be some new faces coming onto the scene here with the shake ups of the districts," Treadway said. "The Republican Party has had its share of body blows here recently."

"As much as Republicans overreached in 2012 with redistricting, it's kind of the reap what you sow type situation," Costello told 69 News in March.

Republican U.S. Rep. Pat Meehan, who abruptly resigned Friday, had already announced plans not to seek re-election amid allegations by an aide of sexual misconduct. While continuing to deny any wrongdoing, Meehan promised to reimburse taxpayers the $39,000 his office paid the woman.

"I did not want to leave with any question of violating the trust of taxpayers," Meehan said.

Republican U.S. Rep. Charlie Dent announced his resignation last week, however, he will remain in office until sometime in May.

"I am especially proud of the work I have done to give voice to the sensible center in our country that is often overlooked or ignored," Dent said last week.

Dent also previously announced plans not to run for re-election.